The Strathmore High girls basketball team received the No. 1 seed in Division V in the Central Section playoffs.
SHS received a first round bye and will host the winner of No. 8 Parlier and No. 9 Kings Christian in the quarterfinals tentatively on Saturday. The game will have to be rescheduled from Thursday as Strathmore High will hold its graduation that night.
The semifinals are June 8 and the championship game is June 10. If SHS makes it that far it could be looking at facing No. 2 Fowler.
Strathmore is led by Jazmine Soto the all-time Central Section scoring leader in girls basketball and the all-time scoring leader in Tulare County boys and girls basketball history.
The Monache and Porterville High girls also received first round home games. In Division II Monache also received a first round bye and will host No. 5 Nipomo in the quarterfinals at 3 p.m. Saturday. 
That game had to be moved from Thursday because Monache is also holding its graduation on Thursday. with a win Monache would advance to play at No. 1 Ridgeview on June 8.
Porterville’s girls are seeded No. 6 in Divison III and will host Immanuel on Tuesday. With a win PHS would advance to play at No. 3 Arvin in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
In the boys playoffs PHS, Lindsay and Strathmore also received home games. Strathmore is seeded No. 4 in Division and will host either No. 5 Parlier or No. 12 Kings Christian tentatively on Saturday. That game will have to be moved from Friday because that’s when Harmony Magnet Academy is holding its graduation.

