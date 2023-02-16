The Strathmore High girls basketball team, the No. 1 seed in the Division VI Central Section playoffs, rolled to a 54-21 win over Minarets on Tuesday at SHS.
Alexis Ibarra had 15 points, three rebounds and five steals, sophmore Jennifer Gonzalez recorded her sixth double double of the season with 14 points, 14 rebounds and four steals, Yaya Topete came off the bench to score a season high 10 points and Alyssa Gonzalez added nine points and six rebounds for the Spartans.
SHS will host Orosi in the quarterfinals at 6 p.m. today at SHS. Orosi advanced with a 43-26 win over Boron.