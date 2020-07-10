The Strathmore High School Football Boosters are having their second annual golf tournament this Saturday. There is still time to sign up and play for the fundraiser or become a Tee Sponsor.
Tee time for the tournament is noon at the Tulare Golf Course. An individual ticket is $125 while teams of four cost $500. Lunch is included with payment.
Prizes included for the tournament are four tickets to a Las Vegas Raiders game, four tickets to a San Francisco 49ers game, two tickets to a University of Southern California game and more.
If you’d like to be a tee sponsor, please contact Rudy at 559-359-3547. Each sponsor’s name is displayed at each hole.