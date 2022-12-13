STRATHMORE — After a hard fought game, the Strathmore Spartans girls basketball team took a loss against the Tulare Western Mustangs during the Finals of the George Glover Tournament. The Spartans lost to the Mustangs 45-26.
The Spartans hit their first shot after a Mustang foul turned the ball over to the Spartans Liz Ceballos. Ceballos made a fast break to the Mustangs basket with Alyssa Gonzalez following right behind.
Ceballos pulled the Mustangs to the side as she then passed to Gonzalez who took the shot and hit it. Alyssa and Jeniffer Gonzalez each hit three-point shots for the Spartans in the first quarter but the Mustangs took the lead 13-8.
The second period was much the same. Nora Topete waited patiently until the Mustangs defenders rushed to her and then passed to Kylie Lee who passed back as the Mustangs drew close. Playing the Mustangs back and forth, the Spartans sent the ball over to Jeniffer Gonzalez who made an excellent layup and brought the Spartans to within 13-10. The game was a fast paced race that only took a break once the buzzer for the half rang. The Spartans were playing their hardest but the score remained in the Mustangs favor 19-12.
The second half of the game showed the Spartans slowly getting tired, with only eight players, with almost all of them are needed on the court for all four periods. The Spartans didn't stop trying though and they'd keep fighting; earning their final points thanks to Yaya Topete. Topete had to make her shot quick as the Mustangs drew close. Topete made the jump and landed the shot, finalizing the score at 45-26 as the final eight seconds ticked down with the Mustangs holding the ball.
“It's been tough this year,” Strathmore coach Richard Miranda said. “I wouldn't call it rebuilding as we're building this team from the ground up. We only have one senior this year with the rest Freshmen and Sophomores. As such we can't give them breaks like a full team could. If someone gets tired they have to play through it or we literally can't play the game.
“I'm really proud of them for being so strong and giving each game their all. I have to say Jeniffer really played well in this game and she really made us proud with the quality of her play. We're still looking forward to the league this year.”
The Spartans were next scheduled to play against the Wonderful College Prep Wolves in Delano at 6 p.m today.