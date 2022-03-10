It was a beautiful day and a soft breeze flowed by the courts as the Strathmore High boys tennis team welcomed the Corcoran Panthers. The Spartans were 1-1 before Wednesday with a loss to Woodlake 5-4 and a win against Monache 5-4.
All of the Spartans would go on to win their win against the Panthers in a decisive 9-0 win for the team. Aden Innis went up and was able to win his match with a score of 8-3 with multiple shots making their way past his opponent. Shiv Thiagarajian won his match with seeming ease as he also was able to win 8-3.
With the singles going well, Coach Josh Seaman had a moment to comment. “It's looking good today that's for sure. We had a hard time with Woodlake, just dropped some points that we should have had. But next time I think we'll get 'em, this should be a nice boost in the guys’ confidence if it all goes well.”
The Doubles matches started off with Aden Innis and Sutter Lautenschlager forming up and taking on the Panthers. With a steady match Innis and Lautenschlager would completely take control of the match, winning 8-2. In the next court Sal Campos and Nathaniel Stephenson would make quick work of their opponents. With Campos sending a long range lob into the back of the Panthers court before Stephenson would land just the lightest volley to send it over the net. Ready for a heavy return the Panthers were nowhere near the ball and wouldn't be able to return. With a short match Campos and Lautenschlager would win 8-1.
Finally Cristian Angeles and Samuel Kaufman took to the court for a vsteady win of 8-4. “We played well against Monache, that match came down to doubles and we were able to put the pressure on. They didn't have their number one or two take part but they have a big team.” Seaman said. “But right now I'm just hoping this gives some of our boys a bit of a boost.”