The Strathmore High boys basketball teams and the Granite Hills boys and girls soccer teams have received the No. 1 seed in the upcoming Central Section playoffs.
Meanwhile the East Yosemite League champion Porterville High boys and girls basketball teams both received tough draws for the playoffs.
And the Lindsay High soccer teams also received No. 2 seeds. The seedings for the playoffs were announced on Saturday. Local schools will be well represented in the upcoming playoffs.
The SHS boys basketball team will have plenty of company from familiar foes near the top of the seedings in Division V. Strathmore is seeded No. 1, Lindsay is seeded No. 3 and Granite is seeded No. 4.
All first round boys basketball games are scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. Strathmore will host No. 16 Avenal in the first round. Lindsay will host No. 14 Riverdale and Granite will host No. 13 Kennedy.
With a win Strathmore would face the winner between No. 8 Corcoran and No. 9 Chowchilla in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
With a win Granite would host the winner between No. 5 Golden West and No. 12 McFarland on Thursday. If Lindsay wins it would host the winner between No. 6 Central Valley Christian and No. 11 Reedley on Thursday.
Strathmore is looking at potentially hosting Granite in the semifinals on February 22. Lindsay is looking at potentially traveling to No. 2 Highland for the semifinals.
The PHS boys received the No. 6 seed in the eight-team Division 1 playoffs. Porterville will travel to No. 3 Central for the quarterfinals on Thursday.
The PHS girls are seeded No. 3 In Division 2 and will host No. 14 Paso Robles at Sharman Gym on Wednesday. All first round girls basketball games are scheduled to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
With a win PHS would host the winner between No. 6 Mission Oak and No. 11 Hanford on Friday.
PHS is looking at a potential semifinal matchup at No. 2 seed Morro Bay on February 23. Sierra is the No. 1 seed in Division 2.
Monache’s boys are seeded No. 4 in Division 4 and will host No. 13 Nipomo on Tuesday. With a win Monache would host the winner between No. 5 North and No. 12 Mission Oak on Thursday.
Monache is looking at a potential semifinal matchup at No. 1 Rosamond on February 22.
Strathmore’s girls are seeded No. 12 in Division 4 and will travel to No. 5 Frontier on Wednesday.
Summit Collegiate High School is seeded No. 9 in Division 5 and will travel to No. 8 Lone Pine on Wednesday. With a win Summit would likely travel to No. 1 Highland for the quarterfinals on Friday.
Lindsay is seeded No. 10 in Division 5 and will travel to No. 7 South on Wednesday. With a win Lindsay would likely travel to No. 2 Bishop Union for the quarterfinals on Friday.
SOCCER
Granite’s girls also have familiar company at the top of the Division 6 seedings as Granite is No. 1 and Lindsay is No. 2 so those two are potentially heading for a matchup in the championship game.
Granite will host No. 16 Kennedy on Tuesday while Lindsay will host No. 15 McFarland on Tuesday. Summit could also be heading for a quarterfinal matchup at Lindsay on Thursday. Summit is seeded No. 7 and will host No. 10 Kern Valley on Tuesday. If Lindsay and Summit win they would meet in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
With a win Granite would host the winner between No. 8 Coalinga and No. 9 Sierra on Thursday. If it advances that far Granite is likely looking at hosting a semifinal matchup against either No. 4 Minarets or No. 5 Immanuel.
Monache is seeded No. 15 in Division 4 and will travel to No. 2 Santa Maria on Tuesday. PHS is seeded No. 13 in Division 5 and will travel to No. 4 Arvin on Tuesday.
In boys soccer Granite received the No. 1 seed in Division 5 and is looking at hosting Monache in a potential semifinal matchup. Granite will host No. 16 Exeter on Wednesday.
With a win Granite would host either No. 8 Kennedy or No. 9 Bishop Union on Friday.
Monache is seeded No. 5 and will host No. 12 Rosamond on Wednesday. With a win Monache would likely travel to No. 4 Avenal on Friday.
If they advance that far Granite would face Monache in the semifinals at Rankin Stadium on February 22.
Lindsay is seeded No. 2 in Division 3 and will host No. 15 Edison on Wednesday. With a win Lindsay would host No. 7 Arvin or No. 10 Highland on Friday.
If it advances to the semifinals Lindsay is looking at hosting No. 3 Kerman on February 22. Lindsay is looking at possibly meeting No. 1 Garces in the championship game.
But before Garces gets to the championship game it must first possibly have to get past PHS, which is seeded No. 9 and will travel to McFarland on Wednesday. With a win PHS would likely travel to Garces for the quarterfinals on Friday.
Strathmore literally received a “Wonderful” seed as it is seeded No. 5 in Division 6 and will host No. 12 Wonderful on Wednesday. With a win SHS would likely travel to No. 4 Dos Palos for the quarterfinals on Friday.
If it advances that far SHS is likely looking at a semifinal matchup at No. 1 Mammoth.