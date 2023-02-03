The Granite Hills Grizzlies and the Strathmore Spartans boys basketball teams had a solid game together in the Granite Hills gym that ended with a Spartan win 48-46. Both teams played their hardest but the Grizzlies let their guard down while ahead and the Spartans capitalized on the mistake.
The first quarter started off quickly with Grizzly Blas Diaz making a nice catch from Ezekiel De La Cruz and moving down the court. Diaz had to throw the ball over to Miguel Martinez for a moment as he passed a few Spartan defenders and Martinez tossed the ball back just in time for Diaz to secure the layup. The Spartans had possession but the Grizzlies Angel Perez stole the ball from the Spartans and pushed the ball down the court before making the layup as his momentum carried him off the court.
Perez nailed another three baskets during the first quarter; leading the Grizzlies offensive push. The Spartans scored their first basket when Aeneas Ambriz got a pass from Isaiah Colunga. Ambriz had to move through the Grizzlies tough defense but with some maneuvering he slipped through. Ambriz had only a moment and he sank his shot, finally putting the Spartans on the board down 7-2.
Next up for the Spartans was an impressive 3-point shot from Nicholas Martinez. With little time wasted Martinez rished to the 3-point line and sank his shot. Perez landed the Grizzlies last basket in the first with a buzzer beater layup. Perez jumped and put the ball in but landed hard on his backside. The Grizzlies led 11-5.
The Grizzlies Cruz Campos was fouled and took to the free throw line and sank both shots. The Spartans Dionysis Ambriz then took the ball down the court before passing it off to Colunga for the shot. Colunga landed the jump shot to keep the Spartans competitive.
A fast steal by Aeneas Ambriz was thrown over to Dionysis to take down the court. Ambriz had to think quickly and passed the ball over to Colunga for the shot. Colunga took the ball and nailed the 3-pointer bringing Strathmore to within 13-10.
The Spartans actually took the lead late in the second quarter after another 3-point shot from Colunga tied the score 15-15. A foul by the Grizzlies let Aeneas Ambriz take two free throw shots which he sank both. Perez had another running layup that tied the game at 17-17 but a 3-point basket by Dionysis Amrbiz gave Strathmore a 20-17 lead.
The second half was a strange one for sure. The Grizzlies took back the lead with an impressive third quarter push that brought their lead to 32-24. Both teams were tied one last time after Cruz Campos nailed a jump shot from inside the lane for the Grizzlies to tie the score 46-46.
A foul by the Grizzlies gave the Spartans a chance to take the lead. With only 12 seconds on the clock Dionysis Ambriz nailed his two free throws for the final margin.
The Spartans are next scheduled to play against the Orange Cove Titans at home today at 7:15 p.m.
The Grizzlies next game is scheduled at Lindsay today at 7:30 p.m.