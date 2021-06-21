Monache’s Aislin Taylor, Ruby Fiori and Adrian Martinez and Porterville High’s Douglas Valek were able to come through with outstanding efforts in brutal conditions at the Central Section Masters Track Meet on Saturday at Buchanan High in Clovis.
Athletes at the meet competed in 109 degree temperatures on Saturday.
Fiori began the day with a strong effort to make the finals in the long jump. The top 9 advanced to the finals. Fiori just missed a top six finish and finishing as a medalist as her personal best jump of 16-10 3/4 in the preliminaries was good enough for seventh. Between the prelims and the finals, Fiori had to compete in the 4x100 relay that ran a competitive PR of 51.97 to earn fourth in their heat with Fiori moving ahead of Sanger and San Luis Obispo in the final 20 meters of the race. Also on the 4x100 were Janessa Alba, Kelci Seaman and Riley Berman.
The heat and the personal bests would take a toll with Fiori competing for 4 hours and finishing her career with a 33-4 leap in the triple jump that was well off her personal best and wouldn’t be good enough to make the finals.
“She had it the hardest by far and she pulled off 2 personal bests,” Monache coach Seth Ishida said. “Three events in the Valley Championships is tough, but she would never let her relay team down. She had a tremendous leg in the relay and fought every bit of the way in each event."
A strong prelim jump of 33-11 by Seaman would earn her an appearance in the finals that ran late into another relay, the 4x400. Seaman ran her usual solid anchor leg of 65 seconds, but couldn’t improve her position in the finals as she finished ninth in the triple jump.
The 4x400 relay team of Seaman, Beeman, Alba and Taylor finished 18th in 4:34.
“Janessa Alba did a great job starting each relay and was able to maintain concentration through two nerve-wrackinging false-start restarts,” Ishida said. “Any movement could have knocked us out and she kept her focus twice.
“These girls had a great race to open the meet and then had to wait in the heat until the last race of the night. We had extreme weather, that's an understatement. They competed and never gave up, under tough conditions. These Division 1 competitors are some of the top ranked in the state, so it was an honor to earn a position in the race."
Taylor would run the second to last race of the night with a brilliant effort in the 3200. She was part of a 6 girl break away pack that started the race on a blistering 10:40 pace that held together for about 5 laps and gapped the rest of the field by 30 seconds.
Taylor would drift slightly back a few seconds each of the next two laps, falling behind three Buchanan runners and the eventual champion from Bishop Union. Taylor would manage to run a solid 11:17 and would recover with a strong finish to within 4 seconds from a Buchanan runner to earn a 5th place medal. "She put all the chips on the table and ran most of the race in lane two, to be in a position to win,” Ishida said. “She went out to win and it was an impressive end to her best high school year ever.
“She was our co-MVP with Ruby Fiori and it was great to hear the announcer call out her name in the 8,500 person capacity Veterans Stadium at Buchanan. What an effort."
Taylor will continue to compete in cross county and track at UC Riverside.
Adrian Martinez would set the stage for Taylor's heroics with a stellar effort an hour earlier. Martinez opened the first lap with the lead pack of the 800 meter race with a smooth 56 second lap and got pulled along for the next 200 meters, holding on to 5th in the slower of two heats at the 600 meter point. He would outkick two athletes and move into 3rd in the heat with a personal best of 1:59.53.
A crash in the faster heat would result in one of the best 800 runners being injured in the first 10 meters.
The restart turned into a strategic race with Buchanan runners finishing 1-2-3 and the winner ran a 1:57. This would open the door for Martinez to medal, finishing sixth overall with a similar effort.
"Adrian was focused on breaking 2 minutes all 4 years and to do it to earn a Valley medal in his last race was clutch,” Ishida said. “He was disappointed in his area race in which he placed 6th and then came back to beat everyone from that race.
“He did not even think he qualified for the Valley Championship race until he qualified by time in the last 6 of 18 finalists. I called him to tell him to get to the track for a workout. I think I woke him up and he was a little surprised. He refocused and held back a little more and ran a very smart race."
Also for Itzel Barrios was 17th in the discus with a throw of 101-2 and Madyn Shaffer also competed in the pole vault at Valley. Shaffer holds the school record of 9-8 in the event.
For PHS Valek had a personal best of 40-10 1-4 to take 12th in the triple jump and also placed 15th in the long jump. Also for PHS Gustavo Medina took 13th in the 110 high hurdles in 16.54.