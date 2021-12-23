The Monache Athletic Hall of Fame is returning to induct an impressive list of athletes and coaches in 2022.
The 2022 inductees will be: Jennifer Baker Alvarez, 1986, cross country, track; Stephanie Raymond, 1990, swimming; Heather Brown Sandoval, 1991, basketball, volleyball, track; Curtis Alkire, 1991, cross country, wrestling, tennis; Jennifer Stephen Brown, 1992, volleyball, swimming; Coach Hal Hevener, 1969-2001, water polo, basketball, swimming.
In addition the 1997 Valley championship Monache girls basketball team and the coach of that team, Tom Fiormonti will be inducted.
The induction ceremony will be held Saturday, February 26 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Hall.
This will be the fourth induction ceremony as induction ceremonies were held in 2017, 2018 and 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic placed on hold the induction of the 2020 inductees until 2022.
Former Monache Athletic Hall of Fame inductees can be viewed by going to the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame website.
The Monache Athletic Hall of Fame actually began to formulate in 1998. Everyone on the original organizational committee at that time were active teachers, coaches and administrators and didn't have the time to create and do justice to the Hall of Fame. Eighteen years later the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame became a reality.
The Hall of Fame selection committee is comprised of former Monache teachers and coaches who are for the most part retired and have been active in organizing and implementing the Hall of Fame. The collective vision of the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame committee is that the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame should continue so the knowledge of outstanding athletes, teams and coaches who have been so much a part of Monache's history wouldn't be lost.
The event will begin on February 26 with happy hour from 5 to 6 p.m. an dinner from 6 to 7 p.m. The induction ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $50 or tables of eight are available for $350. Tickets are available by going to the Monache student activities office during school hours or at https://webstores.activenetwork.com/school-software/monache_high_schohzs/