Porterville College is now 2-0 in the Central Valley Conference and will continue their CVC play after an impressive three set sweep 25-19, 25-13, 25-17 against Columbia on Wednesday at home. The Pirates will be at Merced this Friday at 6 p.m.
The Porterville Pirates had a solid line of support thanks to the “Sea of Red” cheering loud and proud. The Pirates had a short streak of losses earlier in the season but after their win at West Hills College Coalinga last Friday and their win today, their record now stands at 5-6.
The Pirates took the first two games with solid play and teamwork taking game one 25-19 and the second 25-13. The Pirates first game was their rustiest but they quickly shook off their nerves and with a warm crowd they started to build steam.
The Pirates third game had a solid back and forth as the Columbia Claim Jumpers tried their best to keep up with the Pirates. Columbia missed a big dive and start the final game off 1-0 for the Pirates. Defensive specialist and opposite hitter Kailey Cha made a solid save from a Columbia spike but the Pirates unfortunately hit the net as they tried to send the ball back to the Claim Jumpers. As the next serve went flying the Pirates had a plan and set up for a powerful spike. The Claim Jumpers had trouble moving into position quickly enough before the Pirates Samantha Smith laid the ball down.
The Claim Jumpers had a fast return for the Pirates on their next serve, flying by the Pirates defense to tie the score 3-3. However, the Pirates weren't done and Setter Rilynn Fien made an excellent shot that skated past Columbia's defenses.
Two more points were lost by Columbia by sending the ball out of bounds or into the net. The Pirates had good cooperation and led 8-4. The Pirates facedan out of bounds serve from the Claim Jumpers and then themselves misplayed multiple shots leveling the game at 11-11.
Molly Ortega for the Pirates made several excellent sets and shots including an assist to Madison Aleman and then a vicious hit against the Claim Jumpers defense.Paris Baca and Jessica Petrovits made numerous shots for the Pirates thanks to multiple good sets and serves from Reyna Ennis, Andrea Frausto and Fien. With PC leading 18-13, the Pirates Smith made another fierce spike into Columbia's defense.
Columbia sent the ball back but Davina Lopez was there to send it right into their face for the point. The Pirates final point came from a solid play by Cha, Fien, and Frausto who kept the Claim Jumpers.
Thinking fast the Pirates pressed the Claim Jumpers into a corner with accuracy and Columbia couldn't respond as PC won 25-17.
“We started a bit slow in the first game but we did really well this whole match,” PC coach Pete Rasmussen said. “ It's our first home game and that kinda stirred our nerves but the crowd was great and with all their cheering they really made us feel at home. All around I have to say we had a good match, everyone did so well and stayed focused and tight.
“Whenever Torry (Victoria Dabney) puts down a ball it is just always a great one. Samantha (Smith) also slammed down some solid points for us.”
Oh, Molly's dive in game one really got the crowd going, it was an awesome save,” added Rasmussen about Molly Ortega. “I could go on, everyone did really well and we're looking forward to Merced on Friday; and then we'll have Fresno here at home on Wednesday. We're looking good but we'll have to keep our game tight in order to win.”
PC’s next home match will be against Fresno Rams next Wednesday at 6 p.m.