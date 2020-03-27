For the first time in program history, the Granite Hills High School boys soccer team produced an All-East Sequoia League Most Valuable Player with the selection of sophomore forward, Daniel Ruiz.
“It’s an honor,” GHHS head coach Pedro Gonzalez said. “I have a bunch of players that can be MVP but if you think about it, there’s people watching my players and agreeing that this is one of the best players in the league. It’s a lot for the school and for him.”
Other top honors in ESL went to Corcoran’s Vicente Rojas (Defensive Player of the Year) and Miguel Orozco (Goalkeeper of the Year), Woodlake’s Richard Rodriguez (Offensive POY) and Farmersville’s Michael Jordan (Coach of the Year).
Along with Ruiz, six other Grizzlies and two Cardinals from Lindsay were also selected to the All-ESL first and second teams.
Ruiz had 11 goals during ESL but scored 36 in just 17 games during the season. He finished third in the CIF Central Section and tied for 11th in the state in goals scored.
Junior striker Salud Magana, junior forward and midfielder Jonathan Carranza and sophomore midfielder Erick Rincon were also selected to the ESL’s first-team.
Magana tied Corcoran’s Carlos Sandoval with a league-high 14 goals. He finished with 34 for the overall season and tied for 18th-most in the state. Carranza also had 12 goals in the overall season while Rincon finished with four.
Selected to the second team for the Grizzlies were sophomore goalkeeper Oscar Cruz, senior forward and midfielder Ricardo Herrera and senior forward and fullback Cristian Ceballos. During the season, Herrera had seven goals and Ceballos had one. Cruz had 82 saves overall.
Granite (19-5-2, 7-3-2 ESL) finished league second behind ESL champion Farmersville (25-6-1, 9-3 ESL).
The Grizzlies earned the top seed for the CIF Central Section Division VI playoffs for the second year in a row and had an opening-round bye. They defeated eighth-seed Bakersfield Christian (2-14-1) 11-0 in the quarterfinals and fifth-seed Kennedy (2-13-1) 4-1 in the semifinals. In the Valley championship game, Granite lost 3-1 to third-seed Dos Palos (12-13).
LINDSAY (13-8-3, 7-4-1 ESL)
Making the first team for Lindsay was junior Emiliano Corona. In league, Corona was fourth in goals scored with 12 goals but tallied a team-high 21 goals and five assists on the season.
On the second team was senior Refugio Rios. In league, Rios had two goals and one assist but totaled four goals and three assists in the overall season.
The Cardinals placed fourth in ESL and were the sixth-seed for the Div. IV playoffs. In the opening round they shut out 11th-seed Kingsburg (11-15-1) 5-0 but lost 4-3 in overtime to third-seeded, Div. IV runner-ups Shafter (5-6-1).
STRATHMORE (2-15-3, 0-9-3 ESL)
Captains Jimmy Madrigal Jr. and Jose Luis Pena, were both All-ESL honorable mentions for Strathmore.
Madrigal Jr., a senior midfielder, had 15 steals, eight assists and three goals. Pena, a junior midfielder, had 17 steals, six assists and five goals.
Stats provided by coaches and MaxPreps.com.