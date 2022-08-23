Friday Night Lights!!! There has been a movie and a TV show made about how special of a night that is for high school kids and the communities they represent around the country.
The Monache football team was under those lights Friday looking to delight the fans with an opening week victory. Instead it was the visiting Mission Oak Hawks who lived up to there No. 3 ranking in Division 4, coming away with a commanding 56-0 victory.
After getting a stop on Mission Oak’s first possession of the game Monache put together their best drive of the night on their opening possession, using a 10 yard strike from quarterback Emmet Focke to Trayce Hornsby and then runs of 24 and 12 yards by David Leyva to move the ball into Mission Oak territory. But a muffed handoff recovered by the Hawks ended the MHS drive.
Mission Oak squandered a scoring opportunity on its next possession, choosing to fake what would have been a 25 yard field goal attempt. The fake wasn't successful and the score remained tied.
After the Marauders went 3 and out Hawks quarterback Danny Gonzalez found Jacob Ramirez from 20 yards out to put Mission Oak up 7-0. Monache could get nothing going on its next possession and made its first special teams mistake as a dropped snap on a punt attempt led to Mission Oak getting a short field, and 5 plays and 37 yards later Mission Oak led 14-0
Mission Oak blocked a punt on the next Marauder drive and capitalized again on great field position. This time Gonzalez found Anthony Jackson in the end zone from 24 yards out and just like that the Hawks led 21-0.
Mission Oak's longest drive of the night came on its next possession as they went 92 yards in 11 plays, with the drive again ending with a TD pass from Gonzalez to Anthony Jackson and the Hawks led 28-0 at the break.
It was all Mission Oak in the second half as they scored on all four possessions. Gonzalez found Kenny Jackson in the end zone on three consecutive possessions to put the game away. Kenny Jackson led the Hawks talented receiving corps with 10 receptions for 197 yards and 3 scores while Gonzalez threw for 282 yards and 6 touchdowns.
For Monache their offense was only able to generate 128 yards of total offense on the night. Joseph Espinoza led the way on the ground for the Marauders with 55 yards while Leyva gained 33. MHS was only able to generate 36 yards through the air.
Monache will have a chance to get in the win column this Friday night when they play at Chavez in Delano. Game time will be 7:30 p.m.