LINDSAY — The Orosi football team went home with a treasure trove of touchdowns winning the battle against Lindsay 49-21 on Friday at Frank Skadan Stadium.
Orosi's Andrew Camarillo had a huge night, rushing for 387 yards and six touchdowns on 29 carries.
Taking the opening kick, Lindsay was able to move the ball into Orosi territory only to have to punt. The visiting Cardinals struck quickly on their second play from their 25.
Camarillo started left and turned upfield and exploded down the visitor sideline for 75 yards claiming the game's first touchdown.
Lindsay returned the kick to start on their 43 yard line. Lindsay answered with a drive only lasting 3 minutes capped by a 38 yard TD pass from Samuel Reyes to Austin Shively. Both teams had failed PATs and the score was 6-6.
The story for the rest of the half was domination of the line of scrimmage.Camarillo shed tackles and slipped through holes reminiscent of Barry Sanders. By the end of the first half, the score was 35-6 Orosi.
The start of the second half had Orosi receiving the kick. Moving the ball to midfield on the ground, Orosi took to the air.
Picking the ball off, Leo Duran slipped by would be tacklers and went into the end zone after a 50 yard pick six.
The failed PAT made the score 35-13.
Orosi put it on the ground again and answered back to make the score 41-13.
The Hometown Cardinals sprang to life with 2 big time QB scrambles by Reyes which set up a pair of 20 yard passes. First to Shively, then to Nick Masiel for another Lindsay TD. The score was now 41-21.
Lindsay was able to slow the explosive rushing offense from Orosi in the third quarter. But the visiting Cardinals found themselves at Lindsay’s 8 yard line. Camarillo ran it in on fourth down to make the score 47-21
With 6 minutes left in the game, the two clubs exchanged 3 fumbles and an Orosi drive was at Lindsay’s 9 yard line. But ultimately Orosi forced a safety for the final score of 49-21.