Maybe not all of the roads to Selland Arena lead through the Orange Belt, but several of them could.
Four local high school basketball teams have received top two seeds in the Central Section playoffs meaning they will receive all of their playoff games at home if they make it that far on the way to the Valley Championship games at Selland Arena.
In girls basketball Strathmore has received the No. 1 seed in Division VI, Monache has received the No. 2 seed in Division II and Porterville has received the No. 2 seed in Division III. In boys basketball, Granite Hills has received the No. 2 seed in Division V. So all of those teams would receive three playoff games at home on the way to the Valley finals at Selland Arena if they make it that far. All playoff games are scheduled for 6 p.m.
Strathmore will open the playoffs at home tonight against No. 16 Minarets. With a win the Spartans would advance to the quarterfinals on Thursday in which they would host either No. 8 Orosi or No. 9 Boron.
Lindsay is the No. 5 seed and could set up a showdown at its archrival in the semifinals on Tuesday, February 25. Strathmore and Lindsay split their two meetings this season with Lindsay winning at home 44-39 and SHS winning in Strathmore 44-26.
The Cardinals will open the playoffs at home tonight against Kings Christian. With a win Lindsay would either travel to No. 4 Lone Pine or host No. 13 Summit on Thursday.
If Summit could pull off the upset at Lone Pine tonight and then another upset in the quarterfinals the Bears could be in line to play at Strathmore in the semifinals. Lone Pine would be Strathmore's opponent in the semifinals if it makes it that far. The Division VI Valley girls championship game will be played on Friday, February 24 at Selland Arena.
Monache's girls will host No. 15 Edison tonight. With a win Monache would host either No. 7 Mission Oak or No. 10 Sanger on Thursday.
If it makes it that far Monache could possibly host No. 3 Sierra in the semifinals on Tuesday, February 21. Orcutt is the No. 1 seed. The Division II Valley girls finals are February 24 at Selland Arena.
Porterville's girls will open at Sharman Gym tonight against No. 15 Hanford West. With a win PHS would host either No. 7 Lemoore or No. 10 Morro Bay on Thursday.
If the Panthers make it that far they could possibly host No. 3 Hanford in the semifinals on February 21. Bakersfield Christian is the No. 1 seed in Division III. The Division III Valley girls finals will be held Saturday, February 25 at Selland Arena.
Granite Hills boys will host No. 15 Santa Maria on Wednesday. With a win the Grizzlies would host either No. 7 McFarland or No. 10 Golden West on Friday. If the Grizzlies make it that far the could possibly host No. 3 Mendota in the semifinals on Wednesday, February 22.
Lindsay is the No. 4 seed in Division V and would receive at least two home playoff games if it wins its opener on Wednesday against No. 13 Madera South. With a win the Cardinals would advance to the quaterfinals on Friday in which they would host either No. 5 Caruthers or No. 12 McLane.
If Lindsay advances to the semifinals it would likely play at No. 1 Desert on February 22. If the Cardinals and Grizzlies make it that far the could set up an all-Orange Belt Valley final on February 25.
Granite won both meetings against Lindsay this season, beating the Cardinals 61-51 at home and winning 52-50 at Lindsay.
Porterville would also receive at least two home playoff games if it wins on Wednesday. PHS is seeded No. 1 in Division II and will host No. 13 San Luis Obispo on Wednesday at home. With a win the Panthers would host either No. 5 Hanford West or No. 12 Clovis on Friday.
If if makes it that far PHS is looking at a semifinal game at No. 1 Lemoore on February 22. Lemoore beat Porterville early in the season 66-48. The Division II Valley boys finals will be held on February 24.
In Division VI boys, Strathmore is the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 Summit on Wednesday. The winner would advance to the quarterfinals likely at No. 1 Taft on Friday.
Monache's boys are seeded No. 16 in Division IV and will play at No. 1 Kerman on Wednesday. If the Marauders pull off the upset they will play at either No. 8 Madera or No. 9 Immanuel on Friday.