It's no surprise that with the Porterville High boys basketball team winning the East Yosemite League title, it would be well-represented on the all-EYL first team.
Only first team choices were announced and Porterville had three players on the all-EYL first team led by Matthew Rivera, who was named as league MVP. Garin Wallace and Adam Daguman were also named to the first team for PHS.
Named to the first team for Monache was junior Kalib Salazar.
It was the second straight year that the EYL MVP came from PHS and the third straight year that the Panthers won the league title as they finished 8-0 in the EYL. The future also looks bright for Porterville as Rivera, Daguman and Wallace were all juniors this past season.
Rivera shot 49 percent from the floor, including 54 percent on two-point field goal attempts, and shot 77 percent from the foul line as one of the leading scores for PHS this season.
Daguman was also among Porterville's leading scorers as he shot 50 percent from the floor. Wallace was another scoring leader for the Panthers, shooting 38 percent from three-point range and 88 percent from the foul line.
The all-EYL first team was:
MVP — Matthew Rivera, PHS; Adam Daguman, PHS; Garin Wallace, PHS; Qyncee Patterson, Mission Oak; Kalib Salazar, Monache; Levi Villapuda, Tulare Western; Eddie Armstrong, Tulare Western; Nate Houge, Tulare Union.