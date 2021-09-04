Ian Queenan ran an extremely fast time for the Monache boys cross country team to win the individual title at the Randy Quiram Monache Invitational on Thursday at Bartlett Park.
Queenan ran a dominant last mile to win the two-mile race in 9:35.16. He held back on the first mole but turned it on in the secon mile.
2020 East Yosemite League champion Tulare Western won the team title with 20 points while Monache was second with 77 points. Wester is the odds on favorite to win the Valley Division III title.
Monache had two other runners finish in the top 15 as Monte Moore took eighth in 10:23.87 and Anthony Estrada was 15th in 10:30.86.
Porterville's top runner was Misael Lopez, who took 21st in 10:49.00. Valentin Torres placed 34th to lead Strathmore
For the girls, Monache's Jackie Castro was in a battle with Golden West's Candence Estermann for the individual title. It came down to the last 10 meters with Estermann winning in 12:19.18 and Castro taking second in 12:19.76. Also for Monache, the Marauders had strong efforts from Samantha Martinez, who was 15th in 13:41, Eilene Molina, who was 16th in 13:56, Nicole Torres, who was 30th in 14:47 and Evelyn Molina, who was 38th in 16:00.
Monache's girls finished fourth with 91 points behind Tulare Western (51), McFarland (61) and Golden West (69).
Joslen Jimenez also had an outstanding race for Porterville, finishing fifth in 12:49.99.