Offseason practices are beginning to return and Porterville Unified School District is looking to become one of the next districts to allow their athletes to start up play.
Last week the CIF released return-to-play (RTP) guidelines that PUSD is using to work on restarting offseason athletics for Porterville, Monache, Strathmore and Granite Hills High Schools.
PUSD athletic director Richard Rankin said he and the four high school athletic directors discussed return to play plans Tuesday and were working on finishing the process Wednesday. The plans will then go to PUSD Superintendent, Nate Nelson, for approval.
Rankin couldn't say when a decision would be made but that he was hoping it would be sooner rather than later.
“We hope to have it done. I can't even tell you exactly when it's going to be other than we're working on it today,” Rankin said Wednesday. “But again, without a doubt we want to have something in place as soon as we possibly can.”
If the plans also need to go on the PUSD board meeting agenda, they won't be decided on until Thursday, June 25 when the board has their last meeting of the month.
In the Central Section the lists of districts and schools that have already begun practicing, or announced a practice start date, include: Clovis Unified School District, Hanford Joint Unified School District, Central Valley Christian High School, Reedley High and Woodlake High.