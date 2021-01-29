Football, volleyball, water polo workouts come to end
In a press release Thursday, Porterville Unified School District announced it would be halting workouts for three fall sports -- football, volleyball, and water polo -- beginning Monday.
The news comes days after Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted the region’s stay-at-home order and OK’d competition to begin for sports based on a county’s COVID-19, colored tier. Tulare County is in the purple tier, allowing high school athletes to compete in cross country, golf, tennis, swim and dive, and track and field.
PUSD’s cross country teams have already begun to practice, but golf, tennis, and swim and dive will have their official first day of practice on Monday.
PUSD’s press release in full states:
“Porterville Unified School District will stop all athletic workouts for our football, volleyball, and water polo programs, effective Monday, February 1. These programs would only be allowed to play if Tulare County moved into the orange tier as part of the California Coronavirus System and with the current COVID-19 numbers, it is highly unlikely that Tulare County will move out of the purple tier anytime soon. By stopping workouts now, student-athletes will be able to move on to other sports that are beginning their workouts.
If Tulare County, as an example, moved out of the purple tier on February 1, guidelines would dictate that games would not be played until March 8, leaving only two weeks for volleyball and water polo to play before the start of the winter/spring sports.
We have been given permission to participate in cross country, golf, tennis, swimming, and track and field, even if Tulare County is in the purple tier now that the stay-at-home order has been lifted.
We hope to have as many of our athletes as safely possible to participate in these sports, which we are confident will take place this year. We will let you know of any changes that may come from county and state agencies.”