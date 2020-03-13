After stating Porterville Unified School District would cancel athletics from Thursday through Saturday, the district extended suspended all of its athletic events — home and away — through April 13. PUSD is following the recommendation of all high school district superintendents in Tulare and Kings Counties.
PUSD reported most of the high schools in the Central Section are following the recommendation to suspend its athletic events. In the meantime, PUSD is allowing its athletic teams to continue to practice.
In addition Porterville College spring sports are suspended indefinitely with the California Community College Athletics Association releasing more information on the suspension of spring sports.