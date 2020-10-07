Porterville Unified School District announced Tuesday that fall sports will resume voluntary, outdoor workouts for students beginning Monday, Oct. 12.
Fall sports for the 2020-21 athletic season are boys and girls’ cross country, boys and girls’ water polo, volleyball, and football. The fall season is not scheduled to begin until December so all workouts prior to the official practice dates are voluntary and not required.
“We want to emphasize that this is all voluntary, these are not mandatory workouts,” PUSD athletic director, Richard Rankin said. “The first official practice date for our fall sports is Dec. 9. So everything that we do before then is strictly voluntary. Nothing will be held against a kid because they can’t make it. It’s purely optional.”
In a post on Facebook, PUSD added, “Student-athletes will follow the same guidelines as mandated in the summer, including the wearing of face coverings, pre-participation screening and limited number of participants in student cohorts.
Locker rooms will be closed and social distancing between individuals will be maintained at all times with no visitors allowed in practice areas, including family members.
Outdoor workouts also will adhere to air quality standards as mandated by the CIF through local agencies.”