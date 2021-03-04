Protest to be held outside district office at 4 p.m.
Student-athletes from Porterville Unified School District are planning a protest of the district’s decision to cancel the football, water polo and volleyball seasons today at 4 p.m. in front of the district office.
“We just want to do this to show that it does mean a lot to us to the point that we’ll go out and be vocal about it, to show what it actually means (to us),” said Andrew Contreras, a senior football player from Porterville High. “Cause I feel like we’ve already gotten so much taken away from us, especially the seniors of the 2021 class, so I know it would be so much harder for us to watch all of our schoolmates continue with their sports, and see all the other schools continue with football and know that we have to sit out.”
Contreras is working on getting football players, students, and parents from PUSD’s four affected high schools -- Porterville, Monache, Strathmore, and Granite Hills -- out at the protest.
On Wednesday, PUSD sent out about why it chose to cancel the football, water polo and volleyball season. The statement reads:
After careful review, Porterville Unified School District has decided to bypass the football, volleyball, and water polo seasons this year to allow student-athletes to participate in spring sports. While CIF guidelines recently permitted the return of these high-contact sports, the limited number of games that would be allowed as well as the significant disruption to the teams that did not have an opportunity to compete in the spring of 2020, guided our decision. Most importantly, with the small window for fall sports to compete based on the CIF deadlines before transitioning to other sports, the district determined it was too short of a time period to allow proper conditioning of our student-athletes.
As with so many other items this year, we are disappointed that constraints associated with transportation and other requirements as mandated by state and county health agencies have limited opportunities for our students, but we believe this decision will allow all sports to move forward in a stronger position than a scenario that would have overwhelmed everyone in trying to play fall and spring sports simultaneously.
We are hopeful that the increased supply of vaccinations and gradual transition of our athletic programs to the normal recognized activities prior to March 2020 will be a positive benefit to our community and we look forward to the full return of these sports in the fall.