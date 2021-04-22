Crucial matches carry Porterville past BCHS
It was close until it wasn’t.
Porterville High School boys tennis defeated Bakersfield Christian 7-2 in an East Yosemite League match at home on Wednesday. But while the final result seemed lopsided, it wasn’t until late in the match that the Panthers (6-2, 3-1 EYL) secured the win.
Porterville held a slim 3-2 lead over Bakersfield with five of the six singles matches done, when the undefeated Julian Lopez and Vaasu Deswal picked up a crucial 9-7 win in the No. 3 doubles to pad the Panthers’ lead.
“They were down 5-1 and they find a way to get it done,” PHS boys head coach Kurt Nielsen said. He added, “They just have that internal chemistry and drive to get those last few points when they need too.”
Porterville then picked up the determining fifth win in the No. 4 singles, when John Rose mounted a comeback to defeat his Eagles’ opponent. Rose had lost his first set 6-2, but rallied to win the next one 7-6 and the tiebreaker 10-8.
“All his matches were close, he’s a tough competitor,” Nielsen said. “And he’s still in the emerging stage with his strokes too, but he hung in there. And he had another tiebreaker last week so he’s a tough competitor. And if a match is close he’s got a good chance to win it.”
The Panthers’ win was capped off with a doubles’ sweep. Garin Wallace and Daniel Alcantar won the No. 2 doubles 8-4 while Rose and Anthony Chavez won the No. 1 match 9-8.
In singles, No. 2 Wallace won 6-4, 6-3; No. 3 Alcantar 6-1, 6-2; and No. 6 Thomas Medina 6-2, 6-1. No. 1 Chavez lost his match 6-0, 6-1, and No. 5 Samuel Campos lost 6-1, 6-2.
Campos is coming off an injury but Nielsen believes he’ll play an important role in the team’s success.
“I think in the coming days he’s going to give us some wins at No. 5,” Nielsen said. “That’s going to help us.”
Nielsen said that the Eagles are traditionally a powerhouse in both boys and girls tennis, so the win was impressive.
“The boys are the same thing, traditional powerhouse,” he said. “You can see they’re not as good as maybe they’ve been but 7-2 is still a very impressive win. I think they beat (Tulare) Western 5-4. So that was a great win for us in the boys. And then sweeping the doubles, is really tough to do.”
Porterville wraps the first round of EYL play on Monday with a 4 p.m. rivalry match at Monache.