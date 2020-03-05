Porterville scores 25 runs on 13 hits vs. CVC
The runs just kept coming for Porterville High School softball in a 25-2 win over Central Valley Christian at home Wednesday.
The Central Section Division VI Cavaliers (0-1) didn't have the pitching to keep the Div. III Panthers (7-0) off the bases and gave up 13 hits and 12 walks in just four innings. The game was called in the middle of the fifth due to the mercy rule.
Twelve Porterville players had a plate appearance and 11 of them scored at least one run with Jennilu Martinez and Mia Franklin both scoring four runs apiece. Martinez led the team at the plate by going 3-for-3 with four runs scored, one walk and a hit by pitch while Franklin was hit in three plate appearances.
Porterville led 6-0 after the first inning with seven of nine batters getting walked. But PHS head coach, Jennifer Schoonover, and her staff let the team know they wouldn't be content with walks.
“What we told them was, you have the green light,” Schoonover said. “You have the green light to hit because as we know, once we get into league, we don’t get walked very often. And so against teams like this, we’re going to see six to seven to 10 walks. So instead of getting those walks, we swung on 2-0, 3-0 counts instead of saying, hey take the walks. Told them I expected them to hit, I didn’t want them to walk.”
Stepping up to the challenge, the Panthers scored 10 more runs in the second with seven players getting hits — two of which were RBI-hits for extra bases. The first came from Brenna Galloway, who hit a two-run, RBI-double to push Porterville to a 10-0 lead. Five at-bats later, it was Brookelyn Gutierrez's turn with a three-run, RBI-triple for a 15-0 lead.
Brianna Ceballos got the team's other extra base hit with a two-run, RBI-double in the bottom of the third that saw seven more runs for the Panthers. Ceballos was also 2-for-2 with three runs scored while Galloway also scored two runs and Gutierrez finished with one.
Also for the Panthers Mercedes Thomas was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Samantha Salas was 1-for-1 with a run scored and a walk.
On top of being the team's top hitter, Martinez also led the team on the mound and picked up a win by going three innings with two runs on seven walks, one hit, one hit by pitch and nine strikeouts. The Cavaliers' runs came in the top of the third.
In relief, Ceballos allowed no runs on one hit and two strikeouts.
Schoonover said her pitchers — sophomore Martinez, junior Ceballos and freshman Anna Wallace — are all young but they understand their duty.
“All three are young and they’re understanding their role of either two, three innings, maybe three, four innings. If they’re on a roll, I let them go the whole game,” Schoonover said. “... And I think that’s working really well this year compared to what we’ve had in the last couple years and banking on one pitcher.”
The Panthers are off to a good start with league still three weeks away. One thing helping them is that they've been playing together either during the two to three months of fall ball, or on travel teams before they came to high school.
“And when they came out for spring ball, they all knew each other already,” Schoonover said. “They knew how to work together.”
Now the plan is for those connections and familiarities to translate into a playoff appearance, the first under their three-year head coach.
“Now I have three quarters of the program that have started with me and I think that kind of helps,” Schoonover said. “And they know that our expectation is playoffs, doing well in league. Being competitive. That's one of the biggest things is being competitive. And I think we should be, there's no reason why we shouldn't be.”