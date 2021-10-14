The Giant Killers still have some unfinished business.
While the Strathmore High football team has impressive wins this year over larger schools Roosevelt, Monache and Sunnyside, the Spartans are actually facing their most important game of the year at 7:15 p.m. Friday when they host Corcoran at Spartan Stadium. The game will be a battle of unbeaten teams who will be fighting for control of the race for the East Sequoia League title.
The action for Orange Belt teams gets underway tonight when Granite Hills travels to Hanford to face Sierra Pacific for a 7:15 p.m. game. At 7:30 p.m. Friday Porterville High will host Tulare Union at Rankin Stadium.
Also on Friday Monache will travel to Delano for a 7:30 p.m. game and Lindsay will travel to Farmersville for a 7:15 p.m. game.
CORCORAN (6-0) AT STRATHMORE (7-0)
Based on one comparative score Strathmore could be considered the favorite as it rolled to a 53-7 win at Woodlake while Corcoran beat the Tigers 26-21. But Corcoran also has impressive wins over Fowler (13-0) and Hanford West (24-7).
Corcoran's defense has also been outstanding allowing just a total of 48 points in six games. The Panthers will also be well-rested coming off a bye week while Strathmore will be playing its third game in 11 days.
Strathmore is coming off a 44-7 win over Sierra Pacific in a game it led 37-0 at halftime. Sebastian Gonzalez and Cael Alkire were the Players of the Game against the Golden Bears.
Carlos Moreno has rushed for 533 yards and 12 touchdowns on 84 carries for SHS. He's supported by Adrian Sierra (63-387) and blocking fullback Bernie Navarro, who's added 112 yards on 16 carries. Jacob Poole has just nine carries on the season but has averaged more than 20 yards a carry, gaining 183 yards. Quarterback Jaylen Oats has added 198 yards on 24 carries.
Oats has also completed 64 percent of his passes (49-for-77) for 899 yards, eight TDs and four interceptions.
Manuel Andrade has 22 catches for 469 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 21.3 yards a reception and Alkire has added 12 catches for 204 yards.
For Corcoran, quarterback Emilio Alaniz has completed 62 percent of his passes (79-of-128) for 1,189 yards, 15 TDs and 10 interceptions. His favorite target is Gage Armbruster, who had 26 catches for 432 yards and seven scores. Enrique Rios has rushed for 313 yards for the Panthers.
TULARE UNION (3-3) AT PORTERVILLE (2-4), 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY, RANKIN STADIUM
Porterville's tough schedule continues as the Tribe could easily be 5-1 against a tough schedule as it has losses of 47-44 to El Diamante and 33-32 against Washington Union when they failed on a possible game-winning two-point conversion. Union has opened EYL play with wins over Monache (26-0) and Delano (47-7).
Porterville's offense is led by quarterback Jayden Boosalis, receiver Joseph Noriega and tight end Jacob Espinoza, Adam Daguman and running back Lisandro Martinez.
MONACHE (3-4) AT DELANO (3-4), 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY
After getting off to a 3-0 start, Delano has lost four straight. A common opponent is East. Delano defeated the Blades 10-0 while Monache routed East 35-7.
Of course Monache is coming off its near miracle comeback against Mission Oak in which it trailed 27-0 in the third quarter before just falling short in a 27-26 loss. Running back David Leyva led the comeback while Quarterback Brysn Hornsby also had a number of key completions and key runs in the comeback.
Tyler Ishida, Jacob Vasquez and Damien Espinoza are among the other running backs Monache counts on. Hornsby's favorite target has been tight end Andrew Martinez.
GRANITE HILLS (1-6) VS. SIERRA PACIFIC (1-6), 7:15 P.M. TODAY, HANFORD HIGH
The Grizzlies are coming off a 21-20 loss to Farmersville in a game it could have easily won. Gage Snider completed an 88-yard scoring pass to Andre Longoria and ran it in for the two-point conversion to bring Granite to within 21-20 against Farmersville before Granite fell just short.
Running backs Daniel Ramirez and Manny Aguilar and tight end Adam Sandoval are among the other offensive weapons for the Grizzlies.
The Golden Bears do have a strong running attack, led by Jaden Sever (72-514, 7.1), Ty Etulian (68-406, 6.0) and Rovic Cruz (34-269, 7.9)
LINDSAY (1-6) AT FARMERSVILLE (4-3)
The Cardinals figure to definitely have shot at winning their second straight game at Farmersville. The Aztecs do have impressive wins over Mendota (14-0) and Tranquility (14-0) and has also beaten Granite Hills and Sierra Pacific.
Lindsay has two outstanding receivers in Diego Salas (30-333) and Richard Diaz (23-307).