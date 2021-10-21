The Monache football team will have the chance to see how it stacks up with another talented East Yosemite League team and see if it does indeed have the “most try hard.”
Monache will host Western at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Rankin Stadium as all five Orange Belt teams resume action this week.
The action gets underway tonight as Porterville hosts Delano at 7:30 p.m. at Rankin Stadium and Lindsay travels to Hanford to face Sierra Pacific for a 7:15 p.m. game. Strathmore will also host Granite Hills at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Spartan Stadium.
MONACHE (4-4) VS. TULARE WESTERN (5-3), 7:30 P.M. FRIDAY, RANKIN STADIUM
Monache coach Shane Focke has told his team it's about who has the “most try hard” and the Marauders had the most try hard in a 34-10 win at Delano last week.
Western is coming off a game in which it stumbled in a showdown of teams unbeaten in the EYL as the Mustangs lost to Mission Oak 28-7. Of course what may turn out to be the turning point of the Marauders' season, Monache almost pulled off a near miracle comeback against Mission Oak in which it lost 27-26 after trailing 27-0 in the third quarter. Focke said his team used the momentum from that comeback in its win over Delano.
Western does have impressive wins this year over Frontier (16-14), Redwood (35-27) and Mt. Whitney (41-7). Quarterback Carmine Fisher has completed 61 percent of his passes (128-210) for 1,772 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Ben Leon has caught 31 passes for 349 yards and Andrew Maciel averages 20 yards a catch as he has 24 receptions for 499 yards for the Mustangs. Carson Lopes leads the team with six TD receptions and has 23 catches for 355 yards.
Quarterback Brsyn Hornsby rushed for two scores, David Leyva rushed for a score, Damien Espinoza rushed for a TD and Jacob Vasquez ran for a score in last week's win over Delano. Monache will again look to control the clock with its running game to keep the ball away from Fisher. But Hornsby can also provide balance with his passing attack with tight end Andrew Martinez as his top target.
Josiah Perez also had nine tackles, four tackles for loss, last week against Delano.
PORTERVILLE (2-5) VS. DELANO (3-4), 7:30 P.M. TODAY, RANKIN STADIUM
PHS will seek to end a five-game losing streak against the Tigers. Last week against Tulare Union Marcos Loya scored on a 12-yard run and Kayden Boosalis found Jayden Montecinos on a 29-yard scoring strike for the Panthers. Jacob Espinoza is another key versatile performer for PHS.
GRANITE HILLS (2-6) AT STRATHMORE (8-0), 7:15 P.M. FRIDAY
Granite Hills finally put it all together offensively with 504 total yards, including 464 yards rushing in a 42-28 win against Sierra Pacific last week. The game wouldn't have been that close if not for special teams breakdowns for the Grizzlies. Granite led 42-21 before the Golden Bears scored a late touchdown.
“I think we figured out how to run the offense,” Granite Hills coach Carl Scudder said. “Probably our best game overall offensively and defensively. Defensively we gave up only one touchdown, really.”
Manny Aguilar rushed 18 times for 188 yards and quarterback Gage Snider had eight carries for 109 yards against Sierra Pacific.
Daniel Ramirez and Roberto Ortiz each added 80 yards on the ground for Granite. Snider, Ramirez and Aguilar all rushed for two touchdowns each against the Bears.
Of course Granite now faces a major challenge in the Spartans, who are rolling. In last week's 50-21 win over Corcoran, Carlos Moreno rushed 22 times for 291 yards and four touchdowns. Bernie Navarro added a 50-yard scoring run and Cael Alkire caught a 63-yard scoring pass from Jaylen Oats in the win over the Panthers.
LINDSAY (2-6) VS. SIERRA PACIFIC (1-7), HANFORD HIGH, 7:15 P.M. TODAY
The Cardinals, coming off a 36-3 win at Farmersville, will seek their third straight win against Sierra Pacific.
Lindsay's leading receiver is Diego Salas, who has 36 catches for 449 yards. Sierra Pacific is led on the ground by Rovic Cruz (44-312, 7.1), Jayden Sever (88-671, 7.6) and Ty Etulian (68-406, 6.0).