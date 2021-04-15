Two teams face off today for the series’ finale
With just two days of practice time in the gym, Strathmore and Granite Hills High School boys basketball teams opened the East Sequoia League season Wednesday.
Playing at home, the Spartans (1-0 ESL) came out on top with a 49-24 win. The two teams will play again today at Granite to finish off the series.
“For two days in the gym, we knew it was going to be a little sloppy,” first-year head coach Israel Valdez said. “But I think we saw some good things obviously but a lot of things that we have to clean up as well.”
The Spartans took the lead early and were up 13-5 at the end of the first quarter. But in the second, a total of only nine points were scored with the Spartans keeping an 18-9 lead heading into the half.
In the second half, a 3-pointer by Daniel Padilla and a shot from Blas Diaz made it a 6-point game with 20-14 on the scoreboard. But a three from Manuel Andrade and a 3-point play by Owen Patterson once again had the Grizzlies in a double-digit deficit.
Strathmore led 29-18 to start the fourth and then got hot shooting to increase their lead and pull away from Granite. Patterson finished with a game-high 15 points, while Andrade scored all 12 of his points on three pointers. Aneas Aubrez also had 11 points and three 3-pointers, while Kyle Olivera finished with nine.
Patterson and Olivera are the only two seniors back for the Spartans from last year’s team.
“I think having senior leadership is always key and they’re two guys that have been part of this program for four years, it’s big,” Valdez said. “Kyle’s our vocal leader. Owen’s that guy that’s just going to keep working and he’s going to keep grinding. So it’s super important to have those guys. They mean the world to us as a program. So I appreciate them and thankful that we have them as well.”
Due to COVID-19, teams will be playing on back-to-back nights so the Spartans will have a short time to prepare for tonight’s rematch at Granite.
“We look at the film,” Valdez said. “We know they’re going to be ready. They’re coached really well by coach (Bud) Luther and they’re going to be ready tomorrow. It’s a new day tomorrow and hopefully, we’re ready tomorrow.”