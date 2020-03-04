Five runs in the sixth edges Strathmore over Porterville
They may not have played like it from the start but there was no quit in Strathmore High baseball Tuesday afternoon.
The Central Section Division VI Spartans (5-4) faced a tall task at home against the Div. II Panthers of Porterville (1-6-1), but a big five-run sixth inning gave Strathmore a comeback win they'll be feeding off over the next few days.
“Means a lot to come back and win,” SHS junior, Nate Tree, said. “We’re happy and excited. We got the momentum with us. So we'll carry the momentum into the next game and start right where we left off.”
Down 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth, Tree played a big part in getting the team back on track with a hit to left field that scored Angel Topete and tied the game.
“My first at-bat, I stayed back, hit the ball. I got robbed. But (Porterville's) defense made a good play,” Tree said. “Next time I had a 3-2 count and I swung, struck out. So next time I knew, I just had to get my pitch and just let it drive. Stay back, focus.”
Sophomore Taylor Lollis continued the rally with an RBI-hit to the outfield, which scored junior Anthony Lemus for the winning run. Lollis went 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored while Lemus went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt and two runs scored.
“Just amazing, it felt amazing,” Lollis said about seeing Lemus score. “He just ran in and I knew we had the lead. This was going to be a hard game, it just felt amazing.”
Strathmore didn't let up and scored three more runs before the Panthers could get out of the inning. Senior William Reece's hit resulted in an error by Porterville that allowed Tree and Lollis to score then junior Jacob Flores had an RBI to bring in Reece. Reece finished the day with two hits, a stolen base and a run scored while Flores also had a walk.
“Once momentum starts to go the other team’s way, we usually just give in,” Reece said. “But like I said, we prepared for pressure situations and the mindset was everything. Just not giving up as soon as they went up a run.”
The Spartans' rally actually started in the fifth when Lollis hit his first RBI to score Lemus the first time, and Flores was delivered a bases loaded walk by Porterville's pitcher to cut the Panthers' lead to one.
But the game had not started off well for Strathmore with the team giving up runs to Porterville's JJ Martinez and Seth Correa in the first inning, then having three fielding errors between the second and third innings, and giving up another run in the fourth.
But where they stayed strong was on the mound with Aidan Jackson. The sophomore battled through an injury to keep the Spartans' in the game until he reached his pitch count.
“Without Jackson today, we don’t win,” SHS head coach, Thad Reece, said. “He had a blister on his ring finger and he was bleeding before the game. And I said we have nobody else because William is supposed to start on Friday — first league game. So I said, ‘We need you.’ So we taped it up.”
Jackson pitched 5 2/3 innings with three runs allowed on a hit-by-pitch, three hits, seven walks and six strikeouts. The hits were recorded by Porterville's Diego Dulay, Chase Beltran and Albert Munoz.
In relief, Reece recorded the win by going 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and a walk.
“I just knew I had to go in thinking it was a 0-0 ball game,” Reece said about his outing. “I couldn’t focus on the score or anything. I just knew I needed to get the job done and throw strikes. Cause our defense is solid. Pitchers throw strikes and our defense is going to have our backs. And they did.”
Coach Reece said the team wasn't there mentally in the beginning, adding, “It was just, I think they had to grow up today. I think they had to grow up. They were playing against kids that they were even maybe a little intimidated (by) because they’re their peers, they’re (East Yosemite League and we're East Sequoia League). So they had to battle mentally. And I think once we got a couple little things going, and they saw as the game progressed, ‘Hey we’re just as good as these guys.’ And then the rest is history.”
The Spartans open ESL play Friday when they host Corcoran at 3:30 p.m.