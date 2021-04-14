MHS beats LHS 4-1 in Mills-Vogt Classic
The wins keep coming for Monache High School baseball in the 2nd Annual Mills-Vogt Classic.
The Marauders (5-2) picked up their third-straight tournament win Tuesday with a 4-1 win at home over the Cardinals of Lindsay (3-6). They are now 3-0 in the tournament.
“We stubbed our toe a couple times early but that’s three in a row for us,” MHS head coach A.J. Watts said. “So any time you win three in a row, whatever level you’re playing, that’s a good thing.”
Monache’s Richie Bailey was the winning pitcher after going 5 ⅔ innings with six strikeouts. He allowed one run on four hits, two walks and one hit batter. Brothers Elvis and J.C. Cabanyog pitched in relief with Elvis striking out the final batter in the sixth. J.C. closed the game with no runs on one hit and three strikeouts.
“I thought Bailey had another good start today,” Watts said. “He didn’t have his best stuff but he just kind of competed and got out of a few things. He was real good off the mound defensively for us. I thought Elvis, junior right-hander for us, came in and did a nice job. Then we handed the ball off to his brother whose done a good job in all of his appearance so far this year.”
Bailey held the Cardinals scoreless until the top of the third when Eric Lemus hit an RBI-single on the right-field line to bring in Gio Chavez as the first run of the game. However, Bailey struck out Lindsay’s next hitter to end the half-inning, and Monache went to work.
Evan Drummond drew a walk to lead off the inning, then scored on the next at-bat when there was an error on Zac Milhous’ double to center field. Milhous then came in as the go-ahead run on the next at-bat thanks to a Gustavo Andrade sac-fly to center field.
Leading 2-1, Monache put the game away in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run, RBI-triple from J.C. Cabanyog.
“I was really pleased with us offensively. We don’t have a ton to show for it today, but we hit some balls hard and they made plays,” Watts said.
Lemus took the loss on the mound for Lindsay. He went four innings allowing two runs on four hits, three walks and one strikeout. Chavez threw two innings in relief. He gave up two runs and three hits but had three strikeouts.
“I think the thing that I liked about it the most, that’s the first time in a long time that we’ve seen a crafty right hander,” Watts said about Lemus. “We’ve proven that we can hit left-side velocity, what I believe is velocity. We’ve proven that we can hit right-side velocity, it was nice to see more of a finesse right hander and hit the ball hard. Like I said, we don’t have a whole lot to show for it, especially runs...But he was good. I’ll give that kid a lot of credit. He did a nice job, he’s a strike thrower. Changed speeds just enough to kind of get it off of our barrel.”
For the Marauders, Milhous had two doubles and scored a run. Andrade was 2-for-2 with an RBI and run scored, and Sullivan Focke went 3-for-3 with a triple.
Chavez was the Cardinals’ top hitter after going 3-for-4 with a run scored.
Both teams now wait to learn who they’ll play on Saturday to close out the tournament.