Granite Hills tops Farmersville 13-6
Granite Hills High School baseball opened East Sequoia League play with a 13-6 win over Farmersville at home on Monday.
Alexis Bedolla picked up the win for the Grizzlies (3-4, 1-0 ESL) on the mound. The junior went five innings and allowed four runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 batters.
“Alexis is our MVP so far,” GHHS head coach Al Garcia said. “He’s probably our best hitter last year as well. And this year, he’s just carrying on, and he’s our best pitcher so far. We haven’t got much work with other kids, but he keeps us in the game.”
Bedolla also led the team at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Granite trailed 2-1 early in the game, but a big seven-run second inning gave them a lead they couldn’t lose. It started with Levi Clark and Eduardo Magana scoring during Robert Ortiz’s at-bat and finished with Chris Duran hitting an RBI-single and Christian Chavez scoring on a passed ball. Chavez and Bedolla also hit back-to-back, RBI-doubles that inning.
Along with Bedolla, Chavez, Clark, and Zuriel Garcia also led the team on the mound. Chavez went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Clark was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs, while Garcia went 2-for-4 with two runs.
“We don’t have the pitching that we had last year, so our guys are much scrappier, I think, than last year, cause they have to swing the bat a little better than we did last year,” coach Garica said. “I’m really proud of the guys. They fought.”
Defensively, the Grizzlies also had a strong game with big plays in the field to go along with their pitching. Granite turned a double-play in the sixth, and Garcia complimented Clark’s play at third base.
“If you look at their uniforms, nine out of 11 are pretty dirty,” Garcia said. “So their effort, I’m super proud of. And especially super happy with. And just the fact that we’re playing baseball again is kind of cool.”
Duran closed the game for the Grizzlies and went two innings. He gave up two runs on one hit, one walk and one strikeout.
Even with their big second inning, the Grizzlies bats stayed hot, and they scored one run in the third and two runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. Farmersville (0-1 ESL) tacked on two more runs in the fifth and one apiece in the sixth and seventh.
Monday’s game was the first for the Aztecs, who are playing an ESL-only schedule and only have nine players.
The Grizzlies play again Thursday when they travel to Corcoran for another ESL game.