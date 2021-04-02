Lindsay High School baseball went 2-2 at the 36th Annual Tulare/Visalia Pro-PT Invitational this week. The Cardinals are now 3-3 on the season with their next game at home against Hanford West at 3:30 p.m. The game is part of the Mills/Vogt Classic.
“Pleased with our growth and work ethic as a team,” LHS head coach Brett Kendig said. “(We have) five freshmen, three sophomores. (Starting catcher) Nick Dunning is out for at least a week or 10 days. Our guys are learning something new every day. It has been fun watching them grow and learn on the run.”
Game 1
Lindsay started the week off with a 10-2 win over Caruthers on Monday. Senior Eddie Frias went three strong innings for the win. Sophomore Gio Chavez went 1 1/3 and junior Eric Lemus finished up with 2 2/3 inning. Lemus also struck out four.
The Cardinals opened the game with a five-run first and never looked back. Nick Dunning was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a double. Frias went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a double. Freshman Anthony Mosqueda was for 1-2 with a double and two RBIs.
Senior Colin McJunkin was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Game 2
On Tuesday, Lindsay defeated Corcoran 9-7. Lemus had a big day, going six innings with six strikeouts, two walks, two hits and two earned runs. He was also 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBIs.
Freshmen centerfielder, JJ Vazquez, had a fine day moving into the No. 2 spot in the order after senior catcher Nick Dunning pulled a hamstring and was out for the tournament. Dunning will not be back for at least a week. But Vazquez went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, three RBIs and a stolen base. Chavez was 2-for-3 with four runs scored and a double. He was also 3-for-3 fon stolen bases. Mosqueda and sophomore Sammy Reyes were both 2-for-4.
Game 3
Against Exeter on Wednesday, Lindsay lost 8-0. The game started off as a pitchers’ duel then with two outs in the bottom of the third and no one on. The Cardinals gave up four runs on three singles, a wild pitch, and poor pitch-out play. We then gave up four in the fourth after getting the first batter out. A walk, error at first, and four runs later, Lindsay was down 8-0.
Frias pitched very well. He fanned 10 in 5 innings pitched with only three walks. Frias and Chavez Vazquez had singles.
Game 4
Lindsay lost to a “very good” Taft team on Thursday. Again it was scoreless going into the top of the third. The second time through the order, Taft swung the bats and we made two errors. Five run inning, only two earned runs. The Cardinals shut Taft down until they ended up scoring four more in the seventh. Gio Chavez pitched his heart out with 6 1/3 innings pitched, seven strikeouts, two walks, and only allowing five hits. Colin McJunkin had a perfect day at the plate and went 1-for-1 with a line-drive single and was hit by a pitch twice.
“A little better defense and some timely hitting (and) this could of been a very close game,” Kendig said.