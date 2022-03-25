With a strong early game the Porterville College baseball team would slow the Rams but unfortunately would eventually fall 19-4.
The Pirates had quite a few good hits during the game with David Grimsley, Justin Francis, Chris Ortega and C.J. Fish scoring for PC. Fellow hitters Devin Gomez, Kaden Twyman and Keenan Shaw had hits. Kuhron Patrick had a big pitching day throwing 95 pitches, followed by Zach Ferrell with 38 for PC.
The bright day brought with it some serious heat as the players in the dugouts and the fans in the stands would have water on hand to get through the game. The top of the first showed Patrick taking the Rams to task with the first Ram being struck out on his way to retiring the side in order.
The Pirates would lead off with J.T. Edmunds reaching first on an error. Gomez took to the bat next and would walk to first. Ortega would be up next and with a mighty smash would bring home a run earning an RBI as well. The Pirates would leave after the first inning 1-0.
The second inning would be a little tricky as the Rams would get a home run to lead 3-1. Patrick would again pitch well, striking out the final Ram to lead into the bottom of the second.
Grimsley would be up to bat for the Pirates and would walk to first. Shaw would follow suit and would be walked to first.
Edmunds would follow his teammates but he would hit a line out to center field. Another error from the Rams would allow Fish to take first and load the bases. Gomez would eventually score to bring PC to within 4-2.
Cabanyog would pitch for the Pirates earning a respectful few outs before trading off to Seth Correa and then Rey Castaneda. Correa took the mound and pitched a good game retiring the last few Rams he faced. Castaneda would maintain the line through the middle of the game before handing it off to Michael Diaz.
The final runs for the Pirates would be in the seventh inning. First Ortega would send the ball right between two Ram outfielders. Justin Francis would follow up with a great hit to right field that would let him and Ortega advance to second and third.
Twyman was up next and would land a hit to bring Ortega home. Nicholas Frey followed his team up with an RBI sacrifice fly for the final margin.
“We hit really well today, facing off against the conference leader and Fresno City is a tough match” PC Coca-Cola J.L. Buchanan said. “We were pitching pretty well and we've definitely improved since Reedley. Our first five Innings were also pretty good. We had a small error at third but with C.J. Fish at shortstop he was making short work of those runners today. Along with J.T. Edmund and Luca Dincola playing some serious outfield they caught some tough fly balls today.” Commenting about the future Buchanan said “We have another game against Fresno City later this week and a series coming against Taft. We're going to come together like we have been, keep working hard, keep playing hard.”