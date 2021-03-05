Porterville High School boys and girls swim teams started their seasons off with wins over Golden West Wednesday at home.
The Panther girls won 90-80 and the boys picked up a 95-74 win. Porterville’s junior varsity girls team also won 86-57.
“We had some kids show some solid improvement, which is always fun to see,” PHS coach Lance Hyder said.
Porterville girls secured several first-place victories. Mary Catherine Strizic won the 200-yard freestyle in 2 minutes, 14.68 seconds; Maycee Hyder the 200 individual medley in 2:38.73, and Claire Lee the 500 free in 6:07.33. The Panthers also won the 200-yard free relay in 1:52.40. On the team were Hyder, Alondra Arroyo Rico, Adelyne Merritt and Ahna Davis.
Porterville boys won the 200 medley relay in 1:49.05 with Dylan Wiggins, Ethan Merritt, Chase Fisher and Diego Gutierrez. In individual wins, Xavier Gutierrez (2:19.50) won the 200 IM, Wiggins (5:50.99) the 500 free, and Merrit (1:04.63) the 100-yard breaststroke.