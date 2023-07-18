The Porterville Little League 10 and 11-year-old all-star teams had their run come to an end on Saturday at the Sectional Tournament at the Burton Ballfields.
Madera defeated Porterville's 11s 13-3 and Porterville's 10s 11-1 to advance to the State Tournament. Both Porterville 10 and 11 year old teams beat Arvin on Friday to stay alive in the tournament, with Porterville's 11s beating Arvin 10-2.
Porterville's 10s were more competitive against Madera on Saturday while the 11s game followed a similar pattern as the first meeting between Porterville and Madera.
In their first meeting Madera led Porterville's 10s 14-1 on their way to a 17-7 win. On Saturday Porterville actually led 1-0 after three innings before Madera took control of the game.
Porterville's 11s also led 3-1 after two innings. But like the first meeting, the difference was one big inning.
In the first meeting, Madera led 8-6 after four innings when it scored 12 run in the fifth inning to take a 20-6 lead on its way to a 20-11 win. On Saturday, Madera scored nine runs in the third to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 10-3 lead.
On Saturday for Porterville's 11s, Julian Guzman doubled in the bottom of the first and after an infield single by Ayden Vasquez, Guzman scored on Julian Bedolla's RBI sacrifice fly to tie the game 1-1.
Mason Miguel and Royce Arellano used aggressive base running to give Porterville a 3-1 lead in the second when they were both able to scored on the same play in which Madera committed three throwing errors.
Vasquez had two hits and Bedolla, Arellano and Aiden Garcia all added a hit for Porterville.
PORTERVILLE 11s 10, ARVIN 2
Vasquez started on the mound for Porterville and allowed two unearned runs in the first that gave Arvin a 2-0 lead after recording two outs. After he reached 20 pitches, he was pulled in favor of Arellano, who was dominant.
Arellano faced the minimum of batters over the next 4 1/3 innings in the game that was called by the mercy 8-run run after five innings, facing 13 batters. Arellano struck out eight. Only one Arvin batter reached base on an error against Arellano and that runner was erased when Vasquez, who had switched to catcher, threw out that runner trying to steal second.
Javi Sanchez used his speed to put Porterville on the board in the bottom of the first when he was able to reach first on a dropped third strike. He eventually scored on Vasquez's RBI groundout to pull Porterville to within 2-1. Arellano walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch to tie the score 2-2 in the second.
Porterville then broke open the game in the fourth when Sanchez again using his speed to ignite the rally. He came all the way around on a drive to left center field to score on an inside the park home run.
Andrew Sanchez followed with a triple. After Vasquez walked, Guzman hit a two-run double to give Porterville a 5-2 lead.
Bedolla followed with an RBI single, Landyn Ray hit an RBI double and Miguel hit an RBI single to give Porterville an 8-2 lead.
Porterville scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 10-2 lead and win the game by the mercy rule. King Sanders singled to begin the rally and scored on Kevann Carabay's single. Carabay then scored on Javi Sanchez's single to end the game.
Javi Sanchez had two hits to lead Porterville.