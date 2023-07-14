It was a rough night for the Porterville Little League 10-year-old and 11-year-old all-stars in the Sectional Baseball Tournament on Thursday night as both teams lost their opening games in the event.
Porterville Little League is hosting the section tournament at the Burton Ballfields. The winner of the tournament will advance to the State Tournament.
The State Tournament for 10-year-olds will be held in McKinleyville, beginning July 22. The State Tournament for 11-year-olds will be held in Napa, also beginning July 22.
The Northern District champion Madera and the Southern District champion Arvin are competing with District champion Porterville in both the 10 and 11-year-old tournaments.
Porterville's 11-year-olds lost 20-11 to Madera on Thursday while Porterville's 10-year-olds lost to Madera 17-7. Both teams will play in an elimination game against Arvin at 7 p.m. today.
For Porterville's 11s, Javi Sanchez deserved a better fate on the mound as he pitched well over 2 2/3 innings. Sanchez allowed seven runs, but all of the runs were unearned.
Sanchez induced seven ground balls from the first seven batters he faced. But Porterville suffered from early game jitters and committed four errors that led to Madera taking a 4-0 lead in the first inning.
Despite Porterville's struggles defensively the game, the outcome of the game was still very much in doubt through four innings. Porterville came back from a 7-3 deficit to close to within 7-6 and trailed 8-6 after four innings.
In the bottom of the first Sanchez walked and eventually scored on a wild pitch to pull Porterville to within 4-1. Porterville closed to within 4-3 in the second as Julian Guzman when singled and advanced to second on an error to begin the rally.
He scored when he advanced to third on a wild pitch and came home on a throwing error on the play. Julian Bedolla walked, King Sanders reached on catcher's interference, Kevann Carabay walked and Sanchez walked to force in a run to bring Porterville to within 4-3.
But then Porterville suffered from some bad luck as with one out and the bases loaded Justin Hernandez lined a shot down the first base line that could have scored all three runners and gave Porterville a 6-4 lead. But the shot was instead caught by the first baseman who turned it into an inning-ending double play.
After Madera took a 7-3 lead in the top of the third, Porterville fought back again in the bottom of the third. Ayden Vasquez singled to begin the rally and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Mason Miguel and Julian Bedolla eventually pulled off a double steal with Bedolla stealing home to bring Porterville to within 7-5. Royce Arellano then scored Miguel with an RBI fielder's choice to bring Porterville to within 7-6.
But the bottom fell out for Porterville in the fifth as Madera scored 12 runs to take a 20-6 lead. Porterville fought back again to score five runs in the bottom of the fifth before the game was called due to the 8-run mercy rule.
Justin Hernandez again singled to begin the rally and Vasquez followed with a single. Hernandez eventually stole home and Arellano and Landyn Ray each walked to force in a run to make it 20-9. Two runs then scored on a dropped fly ball to bring Porterville to within 20-11.
Hernandez had two hits and Ray added a hit for Porterville.
In the 10-year-old game Porterville was able to avoid the mercy rule in the fourth inning as it scored six runs when trailing 14-1 to cut the deficit to 14-7. Madera scored three runs in the sixth for the final margin.