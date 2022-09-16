The Porterville High football team is still unbeaten after winning a thriller. Meanwhile Strathmore High wasted no time in rolling up a big win against Orange Cove.
PHS improved to 4-0 with a 30-28 win at Highland on Friday while Strathmore rolled to a 63-0 win at Orange Cove.
Porterville trailed 21-12 at halftime but scored 18 straight points to take a 30-21 lead. Highland then mounted a comeback of its own, scoring with 7 minutes left to pull within 30-28. But Highland missed a field goal with four seconds left and PHS held on for the win.
“It was a very physical game, back and forth,” PHS coach Keith Thompson said.
The big play offensive stars in the second half for PHS were Freddie Nunez, quarterback Rocky Arguijo and running back Jaret Garcia.
“They had a real big second half,” Thompson said. “Rocky had a big second half throwing the ball. Jaret grinded the game out for us. Freddie had a lot of big plays for us.”
STRATHMORE 63, ORANGE COVE 0
It didn't take long for the Spartans to take control in their league opener at Orange Cove. Strathmore also didn't miss their top running back Jacob Poole, who was unavailable.
Adrian Sierra more than made up for Poole's absence as he scored all five of his and Strathmore's touchdowns in the first half as the Spartans (3-1) built a 35-0 halftime lead. Sierra scored on Strathmore's first play from scrimmage as he scored on a 60-yard pass from Bryson Bias. Roman Hernandez added the first of nine extra points as he went 9-for-9 on PATs to give SHS a 7-0 lead.
The Spartan defense later backed up Orange Cove to its own 3-yard line and Sierra took the ensuing punt at the Orange Cove 30 and returned it to the Orange Cove 21. After a holding penalty on SHS, Bias ran for 19 yards to set up Sierra's 11-yard TD run that gave Strathmore a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Patrick Likewise later recovered a fumble in the second quarter at the Orange Cove 6 to set up Sierra's 4-yard run to make it 21-0.
Strathmore put together an 87-yard scoring drive on its next possession. Rene Ruiz had a long game on a reception to ignite the drive that ended with Sierra's 8-yard scoring run to make it 28-0 late in the first half.
But SHS wasn't satisfied as the Spartans called timeout with 31 seconds left to force Orange Cove to punt. Bias then completed a long pass to Sebastian Gonzalez, who took the ball down to the Orange Cove 2 with 6 seconds left. Sierra scored on a 2-yard run on the next play with 4 seconds left to give SHS a 35-0 halftime lead.
Other players were given a chance to get into the act in the second half as Jamie Arredondo scored on a 10-yard run to give SHS a 42-0 lead. Sophomore Ramon Rodriguez then scored on two TD runs of 2 and 4 yards to give Strathmore a 56-0 lead in the third quarter. Daymion Soto scored on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Spartans to finish the scoring.