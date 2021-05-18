The Porterville High boys and girls swim teams finished the regular season undefeated by sweeping Monache on Thursday.
The PHS boys won 137-43 while the PHS girls won 114-69. Both teams finished the season at 8-0 and 4-0 in the East Yosemite League.
Both teams also had several personal bests in the meet.
Monache’a girls of Ava LoBue, Mikayl Rodriguez, Laney Cox and Reagan Acevedo won the 200 medley relay in 2:05.03. The Porterville’s Dylan Wiggins, Chase Fisher, Ethan Merritt and Diego Gutierrez won the boys relay in 1:46.54.
For Porterville in the 200 free Mary Catherine Strizic won the girls race in 2:11.40 and Wiggins won the boys race in 1:59.80.
In the 200 I.M. for Porterville Maycee Hyder won the girls race in 2:36.03 and Xavier Gutierrez won the boys race in 2:15.02.
In the 50 free for Porterville Claire Lee won the girls race in 26:62 and Merritt won the boys race in 22:92.
Laney Cox won the girls 100 butterfly for Monache in 1:08.07 while Fisher won the boys race for Porterville in 1:02.67.
LoBue won the 100 fee for Monache’s girls in 57.61 while Merritt won for the Panther boys in 50.73.
Lee won the girls 500 free in an outstanding time of 5:45.30 while Kaleb Klarcyk won the 500 free for the Panther boys.
Ahna Davis, Adelyne Merritt, Hyder and Lee won the girls and 200 free relay for Porterville in 1:48.38. Jake Kroutil, Nick True, Diego Gutierrez and Merritt won the boys relay for Porterville in 1:36.14.
LoBue won the 100 back for Monache’s girls in 1:09.00. Wiggins won the boys race in 1:00.88.
Cox won the 100 breaststroke for Monache’s girls in 1:16.21. Xavier Gutierrez won the boys race in 1:08.42.
Fisher, Wiggins, True and Xavier Gutierrez won the boys 400 relay in 3:52.36 while Strizic, Hyder, Alondra Rico Arroyo and Lee won the girls race for Porterville 4:02.37.
Also for Porterville, Natalia Jimenez Valdez won the girls diving while Logan Fields won the boys diving.
Next up is the EYL meet this Thursday at Tulare Union.