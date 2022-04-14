In a fun city swim meet the Monache and Porterville High boys and girls swim teams faced off on Wednesday at PHS.
The PHS girls beat Monache 134-54 and the PHS boys beat Monache 136-50.
Starting for the Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Porterville's Ahna Davis, Claire Lee, Adelyne Merritt, and Maycee Hyder won with a time of 2:04:32 The Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay went to Porterville High with Alex Cuevas, Jacob Hixon, Ethan Merritt, and Diego Gutierrez earning an impressive final time of 1:52:70
The Girls 200 Free was next and Adelyne Merritt took it for Porterville with a time of 2:21:11 followed by Skylar Malone from Monache. The Boys 200 Free was won by Nick True from PHS with a time of 2:04:14 followed by Jacob Hixon. The Girls 200 IM saw Claire Lee take the event with a time of 2:30:22. The boys 200 IM then saw Jake Kroutil of PHS win the event with a time of 2:26:54.
In the Girls 50 yard Freestyle Monache's Laney Cox and Regan Azevedo took first and second with times of 27:84 and 28:25 respectively. The Boys 50 Freestyle had Porterville's Diego Gutierrez and Ethan Merritt take first and second with super close times of 23:20 and 23:30 each.
The Girls 100 Fly had Ahna Davis win for Porterville with a time of 1:13:64. The Boys 100 Fly ended Chase Fisher winning with a time of 1:00:54.
Moving to the Girls 100 Yard Free, Claire Lee from PHS took the win with a time of 59:30. Cohen Cotton from Monache won the Boys 100 yard Free with a time of 52:26.
The Girls 500 Free was won by Ahna Davis for PHS in 6:17:63. The Boys 500 Free was won by Kaleb Klarcyk for PHS with his time of 5:30:42.
PHS also took the Girls 100 Yard Free Relay with Maycee Hyder, Ahna Davis, Claire Lee, and Alondra Arroyo Rico taking the win with a time of 51:06. Monache followed closely with Regan Azevedo, Samantha Malone, Laney Cox, and Skylar Malone coming in second with 52:66. The Boys 100 Free Relay was won by PHS with Nick True, Jacob Hixon, Xavier Gutierrez, and Diego Gutierrez earning the win with a time of 44:93. Monache again followed closely with Jack LoBue, Cohen Cotton, Julian Perez, and Jared Ojeda having a time of 45:51.
Maycee Hyder of PHS won the Girls 100 yard Backstroke with a time of 1:15:18 followed closely by Makenzie Hyder of PHS with a time of 1:16:07.
The Boys 100 Backstroke was won by Jake Kroutil with a time of 1:06:18. With the breaststroke up next the girls from Monache won with Laney Cox taking first with the time of 1:14:77 and Adelyne Merritt following closely with a 1:19:71. The boys breaststroke had Ethan Merritt take first for PHS with an eight second lead and a time of 1:02:23.
With the Mixed 200 yard Free Relay up, PHS and Monache had a fiery race. PHS's Claire Lee, Nick True, Maycee Hyder, and Diego Gutierrez won with a time of 1:44:17 followed by Monache with a time of 1:45:57 from Jack LoBue, Regan Azevedo, Laney Cox, and Cohen Cotton.
Porterville also won the Mixed 200 yard Medley relay with a time of 1:58:57 from Ahna Davis, Jacob Hixon, Ethan Merritt, and Alondra Arroyo Rico. Arroyo Rico won the next event with the Girls 50 yard IM with a time of 33:57. The Boys 50 yard IM had Diego Gutierrez win with a time of 26:87.
Wrapping the day up was the 25 yard Free for both boys and girls. PHS's Claire Lee won for the girls with a time of 13:16. Monache's Cohen Cotton won the boys 25 yard Free.
At the end of the day the combined team scores for the Varsity match added up to 290 for PHS and 112 for Monache. The girls from Porterville would contribute 134 points while the Monache girls earned 54, the boys would have PHS earning 136 points with the Marauder boys earning 50.
Wednesday – In a fun city meet match the Marauders and Panthers faced off while two schools had to cancel coming. Coach Evan Thomas for the Panthers and Coaches Kyla Conway and Hilary Johnson came together while organizing their teams into position. The PHS boosters club was also at the pool, serving hot dogs and refreshments for the teams.