Coming off an upset of its cross town rival Monache on Friday night, the Porterville High girls basketball team had secured the No. 2 seed in Division 3 of the 2023 CIF girls basketball playoffs. On Tuesday night the Lady Panthers hosted 15th seeded Hanford West at Sharman Gym and were able to fend off a pesky Husky team 55-42 to advance to the quarterfinal round.
The teams played similar styles, both wanting to press and turn that into transition buckets. It was a back and forth first quarter. After the Huskies Aaliyah Hollis scored on a putback to put Hanford West up 2-0, Ryleigh Schoonover got a layup against pressure to tie things at 2. Hollis scored again on a putback and then Teresa Sandoval scored on a putback of her own to give the Huskies an early 6-2 lead. Andrea Lopez scored the next 5 Panther points, getting a layup and a 3 point bucket to bring the deficit to 8-7. Addie Barraza and Schoonover exchanged layups to keep the deficit at 1 before Sandoval hit a trifecta to build a 4 point Huskie lead.
PHS ended the first quarter on a 8 to 1 run as Schoonover got a steal and a layup and then Emily Franco gave PHS their fist lead at 15-14 with a putback bucket. Rebatable Murrietta then got a steal and layup of her own to put PHS up 17-14 after one quarter.
Murietta buried a 3 point bucket and Schoonover hit a mid range bank shot to build the Panther lead to 22-14 to start the 2nd quarter. The Huskies wouldn’t go away, going on an 8-0 run to tie things at 22. Schoonover gave the Panthers the lead back with a putback before Hollis tied it at 26 with a stick back of her own. Schoonover got another offensive rebound and score to put the Panthers up 2, only to see Amiera Hollis score to tie things at 26.
PHS then got a layup and 3 point bucket from Perez to build a 31-26 halftime advantage.
Perez continued to lead PHS as she knocked down another 3 point shot to increase the Panther lead to 34-26 coming out of the halftime locker room. Greenley Wilson then scored to increase the Panther lead to 10 at 36-26.
The Huskies scored 6 unanswered to get the deficit down to 4 before PHS was able to get another Perez trifecta followed by a Perez layup and a bucket by Murrietta to increase the lead to 45-32 after three quarters.
PHS was able to fend off any comeback attempt in the 4th quarter as the closest the Huskies could get was 9 points at 47-38. Perez led all scorers with 18 points while Schoonover added 14. PHS advances to the quarterfinal round on Thursday where they will host Lemoore who beat Morro Bay 50-43 Tuesday night.
SUMMIT 37, LONE PINE 22
The Summit High girls basketball team picked up the first basketball playoff win in school history Tuesday night, traveling 4 hours and upsetting the No. 4 seeded Lone Pine Golden Eagles 37-22. The Bears used great defense to outscore Lone Pine by 13 points in the second half. Emily Smith led the way for the Bears with 13 while Evonie Mendoza had 10 and Arlyn Pagtama 7. Summit will play a quarterfinal game at Lindsay Thursday night. Game time will be 6:00.