With the regular season coming to an end, the Porterville High football team and Monache Marauders are going head to head tonight with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. at Rankin Stadium. The Granite Bowl has been a spirited game between both schools for many years now.
Monache had the edge over Porterville during the early 2000s but now the Panthers are on a streak against the Marauders as they have won the last three games, 2018, 2019 and 2021. Both teams are excited and looking to put on a show for their fans.
The Panthers have had an impressive run so far this year with a record of 8-1. While the Marauders have had a bit of a struggle, having an overall record of 2-7. Monache coach Shane Focke and Porterville coach Keith Thompson shared their thoughts about the upcoming game and what it means.
The Marauders will have their work cut out for them with the Panthers this week. The Marauders are now ranked No.14 in the Central Section Division IV, right above the Delano Tigers. After the heartbreak of their last game to Mt Whitney, a 14-7 loss, the Marauders are still looking to bring the heat to this final game of the year.
Focke laid out what the Marauders are looking for in this game. “Really, we're looking to come out with a win. We know it's been a bit of a rocky season but the improvement I've seen from these kids has been impressive.
“These kids play through a lot of ups and downs and still kept their heads up. Their hard work and dedication has made them winners to me, they come out every day and play their game.”
The Marauders have a tendency to peak during the second and fourth quarters, and so will have to be wary of the Panthers fast start in the first half.
The rivalry has a lot of meaning to the community as Focke said, “It's a great honor and a big game for a lot of years. To me it was a big one that, even though some years it didn't affect playoffs, it really, really mattered to everyone in the community.
“You always wanted to try your best and bring out that extra oomph you have in reserve. I'm looking forward to how the kids bring out their best by playing at this higher level with fans all around them.”
The Marauders have a solid group of leaders including David Leyva gaining more than 104 yards per game, Ty Baxter leading in receiving yards, Trayce Hornsby in tackles, running back Joseph Espinoza and quarterback Emmett Focke.
“Our top players really can't be stressed enough, David Leyva and Joseph Espinoza have done wonders for us earning points again and again,” Focke said. “Our offensive line has been clicking and we've leaned on them a lot these past few weeks. A lot of our offensive line also play defense so we're just looking to get into a rhythm and start playing some real downhill football.”
The Panthers are ranked as No. 2 in the Central Section Division IV, just behind Mission Prep from San Luis Obispo. The Panthers are also coming off of a win last Friday against El Diamante (42-13) where the Gang Green defense did their work and did it with style. Thompson gave some of his thoughts about the upcoming game.
“I really expect, with this being a rival game that you can throw the records out the window. Both teams have accomplished a lot and we know they'll come ready to play and we expect a physical game.”
The Panthers certainly have taken to a fast start with Jaret Garcia leading the team in rushing yards with 111.7 and Rocky Arguijo leading the team in total and passing yards with 167.3 per game. Fellow Panther leaders include running back Sammy Alcantar, Angel Saldana for tackles, Marcelus Rodriguez for sacks, receiver Cooper Fish and Alfredo Nunez for receiving yards.
Thompson commented on his team's attitude for the game ahead. “We tend to always look at the game in front of us as the most important one. So it's not just because it's a rivalry game but because it's what's next. I know our kids have done such a great job of taking this season one game at a time, so they're used to bringing their all out.
“This year our defense has done a great job of playing strong physical football. Offensively Jaret Garcia has had a huge year for us. He has over 1,000 yards at this point in the season. We've also done a great job staying balanced on offense with Rocky (Arguijo) throwing an awesome 1,500 yards so far this year. We're looking forward to this game to say the least.”