The Porterville High girls wrestling team more than held its own at what has become one of the state’s major events.
PHS placed 6th in the RM Parks Invitational over the weekend at Monache. The event which had about 65 teams featured many of the state’s top wrestlers and also included competitors from Nevada.
PHS finished with 133 points to finish behind Gilroy (139), Highland (143), Warren (153), San Dimas (170) and Hillcrest (197).
Porterville had four wrestlers place led by Khalid Soria who placed third at 111 pounds. Soria went 6-1, winning four matches by pin.
Also for PHS Bailey Hoard finished fourth. Hoard went 4-2 at 106 and won three matches by pin.
Samantha Pina and Delilah Maldonado each finished fifth. Pina advanced to the semifinals at 137 and ended up going 5-2 with all five of her wins coming by pin. Maldonado ended up going 7-1 at 160, with all seven of her wins coming by
pin.
Porterville also had a number of wrestlers score valuable points. At 101 Kaitlin Gemmel advanced to the quarterfinals and went 2-2, with both of her wins coming by pin.
Julieth Reyes went 3-2 at 116, winning all three of her matches by pin. Aaliyah Tapia also went 3-2 at 121, with all three of her wins coming by pin.
At 150 Melissa Abarca went 2-2, with both wins coming by pin for PHS.
Monache also had several wrestlers who held their own in the tournament. Sierra Alamilla had a tough draw for Monache as she was pinned by Soria. But Alamilla went 2-2, with both of her wins coming by pin.
At 121 for Monache Ayvah Reynosa went 2-2, with both wins by pin. In addition for Monache Ariana Batres went 3-2, with all three wins by pin.
Also for Monache Kaylynn Brassfield went 1-2, winning by fall. And Desiree Fugate went 2-2 at 143, with one win by pin.