The Porterville High girls water polo was seeded last — No. 8 — in the CIF Northern California Regional Playoffs.
The Panthers (18-11) will open in the quarterfinals of the regional playoffs at 4 p.m. today against No. 1 seed Santa Cruz (15-5) at Soquel High School. The semifinals will be played on Thursday and the championship game will be played on Saturday.
Porterville is coming off winning the Valley Division III title at Strathmore High on Saturday, beating El Diamante 9-5 in the championship game. If PHS pulls off the upset against Santa Cruz, the Panthers would play either No. 4 seed Dixon or No. 5 seed Ponderosa in the semifinals.