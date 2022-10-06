Porterville High girls tennis coach Kurt Nielsen may have understated his team's accomplishment somewhat.
“Nice, little upset today,” Nielsen said. Actually PHS pulled off the huge upset as it beat West Yosemite League frontrunner Redwood 5-4 on Tuesday. PHS turned around a 7-2 loss against Redwood in the teams' first meeting.
Redwood still leads the WYL at 6-1 while PHS and El Diamante are both 5-2. Both of El Diamante's losses have come against Redwood as PHS and El Diamante still have a match remaining. El Diamante won the first meeting against PHS.
A big win came for PHS in singles in which Jackie Ayala won 4-6, 6-4, (10-8) as the Panthers won four of the six singles matches. “That was obviously key,” Nielsen said.
Another key win came in doubles which proved to be the difference of the match. Nielsen took a gamble and moved No. 1 player Ellie Mauck to No. 3 doubles and teamed her with Jazlyn Hernandez. The move paid off as Mauck and Hernandez won 9-7.
Also in doubles Ruhani Deswal and Camila Navarro had a 4-1 lead but due to darkness the match had to be moved to another court and Deswal and Navarro ended up losing seven straight games in a 4-8 loss.
But Navarro kept rolling in singles where she won again 6-4, 6-3. Also in singles, Mauck lost 2-6, 3-6 while Deswal also came through with a big win. Deswal beat the opponent who beat her in the their first meeting 6-1, 7-5.
In addition Delaney Nix won by injury default and Zahra Rayani lost 0-6, 0-6 in singles for PHS. In doubles, Nix and Aracely Perez lost 2-8 for the Panthers.