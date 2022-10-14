The Porterville High girls tennis team finished the regular season with a 9-0 win over Monache on Thursday.
PHS finished 15-4 overall and 7-3 in the East Yosemite League, good enough for third in the EYL.
In singles for Porterville Ellie Mauck won 6-3, 6-1, Ruhani Deswal won 6-3, 3-6, (10-3), Delaney Nix won 6-2, 6-2, Zahra Rayani won 6-1, 6-4, Camila Navarro won 6-3, 4-6, (10-1) and Camille Martin won 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles for the Panthers, Mauck and Nix won 8-5, Deswal and Aracely Perez won 8-4 and Rayani and Jazlyn Hernandez won 8-2.
Next up is the EYL Championships Wednesday at Monache.