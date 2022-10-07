The Porterville High girls tennis team rolled to a 9-0 win over Golden West on Thursday.
In singles for PHS (6-2 in the East Yosemite League), Ellie Mauck won 6-1, 6-0, Ruhani Deswal won 6-3, 4-6, (10-6), Delaney Nix won 6-4, 7-5, Jackie Ayala won 6-2, 7-5 and Camila Navarro won 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles for PHS, Mauck and Deswal won 8-4, Aracely Perez and Zahra Rayani won 9-7 and Morgan Wylie came up from the junior varsity to team with Jazlyn Hernandez for a 9-7 win.
PHS will host El Diamante in Tuesday in match for second place in the league.