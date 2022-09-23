The Porterville High girls tennis team lost to El Diamante 7-2 on Thursday.
Ellie Mauck won at No. 1 singles for PHS, 6-4, 6-1 and Delaney Nix also won in singles for the Panthers 6-4, 5-6, (10-4). Camila Navarro also lost a tight match for PHS in singles, losing 3-6, 6-4, (8-10). Had Navarro won PHS would have entered doubles tied 3-3.
Also in singles, Ruhani Deswal lost 6-2, 6-1, Aracely Perez lost 6-0, 6-1 and Zahra Rayani lost 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles the No. 1 team of Mauck and Nix also couldn't hold a 5-2 lead as they lost 8-6. In addition for PHS, Deswal and Martin lost 8-1 and Navarro and Ayala lost 8-3. PHS fell to 2-2 in the East Yosemite League.