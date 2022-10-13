El Diamante won the battle for second place in the East Yosemite League on Tuesday with a 6-2 win over the Porterville High girls tennis team at PHS.
El Diamante improved to 7-2 in the EYL while Porterville fell to 6-3. It looked like PHS could be on its way to a 3-3 tie after singles when it won the first set in three of the six singles matches.
But El Diamante ended up winning two of three of those matches to take a 5-1 lead after singles and clinch the victory. In the teams' first meeting, El Diamante led after singles 4-2.
No. 1 Ellie Mauck picked up the only singles win for the Panthers as she won 6-4, 6-4. Porterville's Delany Nix beat her opponent in the first meeting but lost a tough three set match against the same opponent this time, losing 6-4, 2-6, (7-10).
It also appeared Camila Navarro was on her way to win when she led 6-2 in the third set tiebreaker. But she ended up falling 6-3, 4-6, (8-10). Jackie Ayala also played well in singles for PHS before losing 3-6, 6-7. Also in singles for Porterville Ruhani Deswal lost 2-6, 3-6 and Jazlyn Perez lost 1-6, 2-6.
With only two lighted courts and El Diamante having already clinched the match only two doubles matches were played. Mauck and Zahra Rayani won 9-8 at No. 1 doubles while Camille Martin and Hernandez lost 3-8.