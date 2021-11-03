The Porterville High girls tennis season came to an end on Tuesday in the Central Section Division II quarterfinals.
PHS, the No. 10 seed, fell at No. 2 seed Paso Robles 7-2. In singles, Sierra Weisenberger fell at No. 1, losing 3-6, 1-6.
No. 2 Elle Mauck finished the season unbeaten in singles for PHS as she won 2-6, 6-3, (10-3). Delaney Nix was leading 3-2 at No. 4 singles for Porterville when she fell and injured her knee and had to default.
Rylee Jones lost a tough three-set match at No. 3 singls for PHS, losing 6-1, 4-6, (4-10). Ruhani Deswal lost 0-6, 3-6 at No. 5 singles and Camille Martin lost 2-6, 3-6 at No. 6 singles for Porterville. The Panthers were also playing without their No. 3 singles player, Bailee Cook.
In doubles, Weisenberger and Mauck sustained their first loss of the year, losing 1-8. Jones and Zahra Rayani won at No. 2 doublesa for PHS 8-2 while Porterville had to default at No. 3 doubles.
Weisenberger and Mauck have advanced to the Valley Championships and were seeded No. 15. They will play the No. 2 seed from Bakersfield Christian at 10:30 a.m. Friday.