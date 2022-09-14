The Porterville High girls tennis team improved to 8-1 on the season with a 7-2 win at Tulare Union on Monday.
In singles for PHS, Ellie Mauck won 6-2, 6-2, Ruhani Deswal lost 4-6, 6-4, (4-10), Delaney Nix won 7-5, 6-3, Jackie Ayala lost 6-7, 0-6, Aracely Perez won 6-3, 4-6, (10-6) and Camila Navarro won 6-3, 6-3.
In doubles for PHS, Mauck and Nix won 8-4, Deswal and Rayani Zahra won 8-5 and Camille Martin and Jazlyn Hernandez won 8-2.
PHS opened East Yosemite League play in the realigned EYL at Mt. Whitney on Tuesday.