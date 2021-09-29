The Porterville High girls tennis team improved to 3-0 in the East Yosemite League with a 5-4 win over Tulare Union on Monday at PHS.
Monday's 5-4 win was much different than Porterville's 5-4 win over Tulare Western last week in which the Panthers pulled off an improbable comeback. This time, PHS carried a 4-2 lead into doubles after winning four of six singles matches.
PHS coach Kurt Nielsen placed No. 2 player Elle Mauck at No. 3 doubles with Aracely Perez to ensure Porterville would pick up its fifth win for the victory. The strategy worked as Mauck and Perez won 8-2.
In singles for PHS Mauck won 6-1, 7-5, Rylee Jones won 6-3, 6-1, Delaney Nix won 6-4, 6-4 and Ruhani Deswal won 7-5, 7-5.
Porterville could be heading for a showdown with Monache for first place in the EYL this Monday.