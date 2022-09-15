Ellie Mauck's and Delaney Nix's upset win in doubles was the highlight for the Porterville High girls tennis team in its 8-1 win in its East Yosemite League opener on Tuesday at Mt. Whitney.
Mauck and Nix at No. 1 doubles upset the Mt. Whitney doubles team that featured the defending league champion in Summer Herrera 9-7. Herrera did beat Mauck 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles.
Also in singles for PHS (9-1) Ruhany Deswal won 6-1, 6-1, Nix won 6-2, 6-0, Aracely Perez won 6-4, 6-1, Rayani Zahra won 6-4, 6-1 and Camila Navarry won 6-2, 7-5.
In doubles for PHS, Deswal and Jackie Ayala won 8-2 and Zahra and Camille Martin won 8-2.
PHS next faces a major test today when it plays at East Yosemite League favorite Redwood.